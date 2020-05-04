Log in
BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRSTRCFNDINC

(DMB)
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Dividend

05/04/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) today announced a distribution of $0.0530 per share of common stock, payable on June 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2020. The ex-dividend date is May 18, 2020. The previous dividend announced in April was $0.0530 per share of common stock.

The Fund intends to make regular monthly distributions to its common shareholders at a level rate based on its projected performance. At times, to maintain a stable level of distributions, the Fund may pay out less than all of its net investment income or, in addition to paying out current net investment income, the Fund may pay out accumulated undistributed income, or may return capital. As market conditions and portfolio performance may change, the rate of distributions on the Fund's shares of common stock and the Fund's distribution policy could change.


© Business Wire 2020
