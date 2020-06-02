Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc.    DMB

BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUCTURE

(DMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) today announced a distribution of $0.0530 per share of common stock, payable on July 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2020. The ex-dividend date is June 16, 2020. The previous dividend announced in May was $0.0530 per share of common stock.

The Fund intends to make regular monthly distributions to its common shareholders at a level rate based on its projected performance. At times, to maintain a stable level of distributions, the Fund may pay out less than all of its net investment income or, in addition to paying out current net investment income, the Fund may pay out accumulated undistributed income, or may return capital. As market conditions and portfolio performance may change, the rate of distributions on the Fund's shares of common stock and the Fund's distribution policy could change.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND
05:08pBNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUC : DMB) Announces Dividend
BU
05/04BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUC : DMB) Announces Dividend
BU
04/02BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUC : DMB) Announces Dividend
BU
03/03BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUC : DMB) Announces Dividend
BU
02/04BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUC : DMB) Announces Dividend
BU
01/03BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUC : DMB) Announces Dividend
BU
2019BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUC : DMB) Announces Dividend
BU
2019BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUC : DMB) Announces Dividend
BU
2019BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUC : DMB) Announces Dividend
BU
2019FUND STATISTICS NOW AVAILABLE FOR : BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fun..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17,3 M - -
Net income 2020 35,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 58,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,29x
Yield 2020 4,49%
Capitalization 240 M 240 M -
EV / Sales 2019 15,3x
EV / Sales 2020 18,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Renee LaRoche-Morris President
Joseph S. DiMartino Chairman
Isabel P. Dunst Independent Director
Benaree Pratt Wiley Independent Director
Francine J. Bovich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.-10.62%240
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-18.66%6 411
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.72%3 392
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.09%2 376
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-38.66%1 861
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-32.65%1 663
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group