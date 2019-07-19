Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal BndFndInc    DSM

BNY MELLON STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL BNDFNDINC

(DSM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal BndFndInc : Fund Statistics Now Available for BNY Mellon Closed-end Funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DCF), BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF), BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB), BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE American: DMF), BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DSM) and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE: LEO) each announced that certain fund statistics, as of June 30, 2019, are now available. The information will be posted to www.bnymellonim.com/us and can be accessed at: https://im.bnymellon.com/us/en/individual/products/closed-end-funds.jsp.

To order a hard copy of this information, call 1-800-334-6899.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BNY MELLON STRATEGIC MUNIC
12:30pBNY MELLON STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL BNDFN : Fund Statistics Now Available for BNY Mel..
BU
05/13DREYFUS STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL BOND FUN : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/09DREYFUS STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL BOND FUN : Fund Statistics Now Available for Dreyfus..
BU
04/11DREYFUS STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL BOND FUN : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/13DREYFUS STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL BOND FUN : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/04DREYFUS CLOSED-END FUNDS : Announce Name Changes
BU
02/13DREYFUS STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL BOND FUN : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/23DREYFUS STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL BOND FUN : Fund Statistics Now Available for Dreyfus..
BU
01/14DREYFUS STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL BOND FUN : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018DREYFUS STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL BOND FUN : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Chart BNY MELLON STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL BNDFNDINC
Duration : Period :
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal BndFndInc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNY MELLON STRATEGIC MUNIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley J. Skapyak President
Joseph S. DiMartino Chairman
Joni Evans Independent Director
Gordon Jamison Davis Director
Ehud Houminer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNY MELLON STRATEGIC MUNICIPAL BNDFNDINC15.76%503
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION16.50%7 750
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 354
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP15.44%3 125
HERCULES CAPITAL INC17.47%1 350
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC7.19%1 280
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group