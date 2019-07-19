BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal BndFndInc : Fund Statistics Now Available for BNY Mellon Closed-end Funds

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DCF), BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF), BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB), BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE American: DMF), BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DSM) and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE: LEO) each announced that certain fund statistics, as of June 30, 2019, are now available. The information will be posted to www.bnymellonim.com/us and can be accessed at: https://im.bnymellon.com/us/en/individual/products/closed-end-funds.jsp.

To order a hard copy of this information, call 1-800-334-6899.

