BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals : Closed-End Funds Announce Change From In-Person to Virtual Stockholder Meetings

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc., BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc., BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DCF), BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE American: DMF), BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DSM) and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE: LEO) (collectively, the “Funds”) announced that, due to the public health and safety concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and to support the health and well-being of the Funds’ stockholders and officers, and other attendees, the 2020 Annual Meetings of Stockholders of the each of the Funds will be held in a virtual meeting format only. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Meetings in person.

Attending the Virtual Stockholder Meetings as a Stockholder of Record

As described in the proxy materials for the Stockholder Meetings previously distributed, the Stockholder Meetings will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the times noted below. As further described in the proxy materials, any stockholder of record of a Fund as of April 13, 2020 is entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the respective Stockholder Meeting or any postponements or adjournments thereof. To participate in a Stockholder Meeting, you must go to the meeting website noted below in conjunction with the applicable Stockholder Meeting and enter the applicable password. You will also need the control number found on your proxy card you previously received.

Fund Name Ticker(s) Date of Meeting Time of Meeting Meeting Website Password BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. DSM and LEO Tuesday, June 16, 2020 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time www.meetingcenter.io/275591258 BNYM2020 BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. DMF Tuesday, June 16, 2020 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time www.meetingcenter.io/275591258 BNYM2020 BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. DCF Tuesday, June 16, 2020 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time www.meetingcenter.io/275591258 BNYM2020

Registering to Attend the Virtual Stockholder Meetings as a Beneficial Owner

If you hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, you must register in advance to attend the Stockholder Meetings. To register you must submit proof of your proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting your Fund holdings along with your name and email address to Computershare Fund Services, each Fund’s proxy tabulator. You may forward an email from your intermediary or attach an image of your legal proxy to shareholdermeetings@computershare.com. Requests for registration for the Annual Meetings should be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. You will receive a confirmation email from Computershare of your registration and a control number that will allow you to vote at the applicable Stockholder Meetings. For requests received after 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Computershare will attempt to register you, but may be unable to do so prior to the applicable Meeting.

Stockholder Questions

Questions from stockholders to be considered at the Meetings must be submitted to BNY Mellon Investment Management at 1-800-334-6899 or instsales@bnymellon.com no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Only questions that are pertinent, as determined by the chairperson of a Meeting, will be answered during the Meeting, subject to time constraints.

Voting Shares

Whether or not you plan to attend a Stockholder Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meetings by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Stockholder Meetings. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and format and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Stockholder Meetings.

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Funds, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world’s leading investment management organizations and one of the top U.S. wealth managers, with US $1.8 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020. BNY Mellon Investment Management encompasses BNY Mellon’s affiliated investment management firms, wealth management organization and global distribution companies. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight world-class investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK), one of the world’s most trusted investment partners, which has US $35.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of March 31, 2020.

BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and may also be used as a generic term to reference the Corporation as a whole or its various subsidiaries generally. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.im.bnymellon.com. BNY Mellon Investment Management’s website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Funds and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate the website in this release.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Funds’ investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund’s portfolio. There is no assurance that each Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.

