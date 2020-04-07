Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust    BEI.UN   CA0966311064

BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(BEI.UN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT Announces Timing of Release of its 2020 First Quarter Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

CALGARY, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust - TSX: BEI.UN

Boardwalk REIT would like to announce that its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 will be released after the market closes on Thursday May 14, 2020. 

We invite you to participate in the teleconference to be held to discuss these results the following morning (Friday May 15, 2020) at 9:00 am (Mountain),11:00 am (Eastern). Senior Management will speak to the results and provide a financial and operational update. Presentation and supplemental materials will be made available on our website prior to the call (please visit: www.bwalk.com/investors).

Teleconference: 

The telephone numbers for the conference are toll-free 1-888-664-6383 (within North America) and 416-764-8650 (International).

Note: Please provide the operator with the below Conference Call ID or Topic when dialing in to the call.

Conference ID: 43760491
Topic: Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, 2020 First Quarter Results.

Webcast: 

Investors will also be able to listen to the call and view the slide presentation by visiting www.bwalk.com/investors on the morning of the call.  An information page will be provided for any software and system requirements.  The live webcast will also be available by clicking below:

Boardwalk REIT First Quarter 2020 Conference Call Link

Corporate Profile:

Boardwalk REIT strives to provide Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet.  Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with enhanced returns by increasing the value of its Trust Units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.  Boardwalk REIT is vertically integrated and is Canada's leading owner/operator of multi-family communities bringing Residents home to properties located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec.

Boardwalk REIT's Trust Units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN.  Additional information about Boardwalk REIT can be found on the Trust's website at www.bwalk.com/investors

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boardwalk-reit-announces-timing-of-release-of-its-2020-first-quarter-financial-results-301036961.html

SOURCE Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVE
05:01pBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRU : REIT Announces Timing of Release of its 2..
PR
03/30BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRU : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/24BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRU : Thanks Its Team of Heroes for Ensuring Sa..
PR
02/28BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/27BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRU : REIT Reports Solid 2019 Operating Perform..
PR
02/27BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRU : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/20BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRU : REIT Announces February 2020 Distribution
AQ
01/30BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRU : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/08BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRU : REIT Announces Timing of Release of its 2..
PR
2019BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRU : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group