BOARDWALK REIT (BEI.UN)
Boardwalk REIT : to Host Earnings Call

08/13/2018 | 03:13pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2018 / Boardwalk REIT (OTC PINK: BOWFF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 13, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-3376FE5414A56.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 434 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 69,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,21%
P/E ratio 2018 26,37
P/E ratio 2019 83,98
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,91x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,73x
Capitalization 2 128 M
Technical analysis trends BOARDWALK REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 48,9  CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sam Kolias Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto A. Geremia President
William Wong Chief Financial Officer
Bhavnesh Jairam Chief Information Officer & VP-Technology
Arthur L. Havener Lead Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOARDWALK REIT5.24%1 618
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL3.43%25 572
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES-0.68%24 726
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST-1.97%15 821
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY-0.71%11 517
UDR INC.0.18%10 472
