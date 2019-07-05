Boardwalktech Announces Board of Director Change 

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV:BWLK) – Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech"), a leading digital ledger platform and enterprise software solutions company, announced today that Steve Parry has resigned from the Boardwalktech Board of Directors.



Andrew T. Duncan, CEO of Boardwalktech states, "Over the past few years, Steve Parry was part of the team that advised Boardwalktech through our RTO and go public process on the TSXV. Steve was the person who introduced us to the TSXV and our lead banker Raymond James. Now that we have completed the RTO and our first year as a public company, we appreciate Steve staying beyond his original commitment as an interim representative needed to complete our process. On behalf of our board of directors, I thank Steve for his valuable service and contributions and wish him well in future endeavors."

Boardwalktech is completing its fiscal year audit and plans to announce its results within the next few weeks. Later this summer, Boardwalktech will announce details for its Annual Shareholder Meeting, when it plans to present its slate of Directors for shareholder approval.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Founded in 2004, Boardwalktech has developed a patented, robust, digital ledger technology that allows for multi-party collaboration and verification on a trusted, shared, secure, and private information cloud. Our Boardwalk Enterprise Blockchain data management platform allows rapid blockchain application development on many platforms using any user interface, supporting "smart contract" business logic, integration with legacy systems and an easy method of connecting all participants (through Boardwalk virtual machines) enabling the exchange of secure and validated digital business information.

Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the Offering (including the completion of any additional tranches of the Offering), the use of the proceeds raised under the Offering and the anticipated resolution of the Company's negotiations with its lender under its existing loan agreement.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of the Company is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated May 30, 2018. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Charlie Glavin

Boardwalktech, Inc.

650-618-6163

charlie.glavin@boardwalktech.com