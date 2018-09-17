Log in
Boart Longyear : BLY announces majority stake in GlobalTech Corporation

09/17/2018 | 06:12am CEST

Boart Longyear Limited

ABN 49 123 052 728

26 Butler Boulevard, Burbridge Business Park

Adelaide Airport

South Australia 5950, Australia

Tel: +61 8 8375 8375 • Fax: +61 8 8375 8498

www.boartlongyear.com

17 September 2018

Boart Longyear announces majority stake in GlobalTech Corporation Pty Ltd

Boart Longyear Limited (ASX:BLY)(Boart Longyear) announces that all necessary documents have now been filed thus completing a transaction to increase Boart Longyear's position from a minority to a majority stake (51.7%) in GlobalTech Corporation Pty Ltd. Boart Longyear acted on its rights to convert US$2.3 million of debt to equity increasing our total ownership position.

Boart Longyear's continued investment in GlobalTech builds our in-house knowledge tied to electronic instrumentation and data collection in the mineral exploration and mining industry. This is an intentional decision to further support our Geological Data Services strategy that is fully focused on developing digital technologies and services and delivering resource-defining information for mining clients."

Boart Longyear CEO, Mr. Jeff Olsen, commented on the acquisition, "The acquisition of a majority interest in GlobalTech shows our continued commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through provision of innovative technologies, quality services, and a steadfast commitment to safe operations."

Investor Relations:

Media:

Matthew Broomfield

Michael Weir

Director, Investor Relations

Citadel-MAGNUS

Australia: +61 8 8375 8300

Australia: +61 8 6160 4903

USA +1 801 952 8320, option 9 2

Mobile: +61 402 347 032

ir@boartlongyear.com

mweir@citadelmagnus.com

Disclaimer

Boart Longyear Limited published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 04:12:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Olsen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcus Philip Randolph Executive Chairman
Denis Despres Chief Operating Officer
Brendan Ryan Chief Financial Officer
Gretchen W. McClain Non-Executive Director
