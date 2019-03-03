Log in
03/03BOART LONGYEAR : Amended Appendix 3Y - R Wallman (transposition error)
PU
03/03BOART LONGYEAR : Date for 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
02/28BOART LONGYEAR : Change of Director's Interest Notice - R Wallman
PU
Boart Longyear : Date for 2019 Annual General Meeting

03/03/2019 | 11:29pm EST

4 March 2019

DATE FOR 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

BOART LONGYEAR LIMITED (ASX: BLY) - In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Boart Longyear Limited (Boart Longyear or the Company) advises that it will hold its 2019 Annual General Meeting on:

Date:

Wednesday, 22 May 2019

Time:

11:00am

Location:

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre,

2 Clarendon Street, South Wharf, Melbourne Victoria 3006, Australia.

Clarendon Room G (Ground Floor)

Shareholders will be advised of further details regarding the 2019 Annual General Meeting in a separate Notice of Meeting, which will be provided to shareholders in late April 2019. The Notice of Meeting will also be available on the ASX Company Announcements Platform and Boart Longyear's website at: https://www.boartlongyear.com/company/investors/

About Boart Longyear

Established in 1890, Boart Longyear is the world's leading provider of drilling services, drilling equipment and performance tooling for mining and drilling companies. It also has a substantial presence in aftermarket parts and service, energy, mine de-watering, oil sands exploration, production drilling, and down-hole instrumentation.

The Global Drilling Services division operates for a diverse mining customer base spanning a wide range of commodities, including copper, gold, nickel, zinc, uranium, and other metals and minerals. The Global Products division designs, manufactures and sells drilling equipment, performance tooling, down- hole instrumentation and parts and services.

Boart Longyear is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in Sydney, Australia (ASX:BLY). More information about Boart Longyear can be found at www.boartlongyear.com.To get Boart Longyear news direct, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Relations:

Media:

Matthew Broomfield

Michael Weir

Director, Investor Relations

Citadel-MAGNUS

Australia +61 8 8375 8300

Australia: +61 8 6160 4903

USA +1 801 952 8343

Mobile: +61 402 347 032

ir@boartlongyear.com

mweir@citadelmagnus.com

Disclaimer

Boart Longyear Limited published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 04:28:10 UTC
