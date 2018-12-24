Boart Longyear : Re-Domiciliation - Second Court Hearing Adjourned

24 December 2018

RE-DOMICILIATION - SECOND COURT HEARING

Boart Longyear Limited (ASX: BLY) (the Company or Boart Longyear) announces that the second Court hearing to consider whether to approve the scheme of arrangement (Scheme) to re-domicile Boart Longyear to British Columbia, Canada continued on Friday, 21 December 2018. As previously announced, the Company is seeking orders that the Court dispense with the Headcount Test and approve the Scheme.

Her Honour has adjourned the second court hearing until 7 February 2019 for directions.

About Boart Longyear

Established in 1890, Boart Longyear is the world's leading provider of drilling services, drilling equipment and performance tooling for mining and drilling companies. It also has a substantial presence in aftermarket parts and service, energy, mine de-watering, oil sands exploration, production drilling, and down-hole instrumentation.

The Global Drilling Services division operates for a diverse mining customer base spanning a wide range of commodities, including copper, gold, nickel, zinc, uranium, and other metals and minerals. The Global Products division designs, manufactures and sells drilling equipment, performance tooling, down- hole instrumentation and parts and services.

Boart Longyear is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in Sydney, Australia (ASX:BLY). More information about Boart Longyear can be found