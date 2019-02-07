Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Bobst Group SA    BOBNN   CH0012684657

BOBST GROUP SA (BOBNN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BOBST Connected Services: on the path to proactive management of packaging production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 03:45am EST

The service connects all BOBST machines on the shop floor to information systems, meaning customers can monitor the performance of their machines in real-time and make informed decisions on improvement. BOBST believes that the insights generated by Connected Services will provide decisive benefits for packaging manufacturers.

The key to optimizing packaging production using BOBST Connected Services is the digitalization of customer processes. Manfred Bauer, BOBST Product Specialist for Connected Services, comments on the company philosophy: 'We provide skilled support to our customers during the transition of their business processes to a digital world-meaning while they digitalize and interconnect their systems. Digitization will permeate the entire packaging industry. There's no doubt of that.'

Connected Services consists of a suite of various tools. Based on these tools, customers can tailor their own individual solutions. During this process, BOBST experts work with customers to determine which process and machine data should be used and how to interpret this data intelligently in order to be able to increase production efficiency.

The result is that packaging manufacturers set into motion an ongoing improvement process using BOBST's innovative, web-supported services. Among other factors, they provide their plant management and machine operators with new opportunities to better manage production processes based on current machine and process data and help them avoid unplanned machine downtimes. Automatically generated reports and assessments create unprecedented transparency in the overall handling of machine and process data. Analyses of historical data also enable long-term optimization and proactive action. And for machines that are linked to Connected Services over the Internet, BOBST service technicians can address most technical difficulties immediately.

For example, BOBST's Helpline Plus and Helpline Premium allow customers to begin troubleshooting with BOBST experts as soon as difficulties arise with machines or with machine operation. Currently, there are approximately 4,000 machines connected to BOBST worldwide, and around 80% of all technical issues are resolved remotely within two hours. New techniques such as virtual reality continually reveal additional opportunities to provide customers with even better support in the event of technical difficulties. This has allowed BOBST to use Connected Glasses and Helpline Plus AR (Augmented Reality) to develop the functionality behind their innovative Remote Services. These services allow the customer to wear a special digital headset and the BOBST technician to virtually look through the eyes of the customers' machine operators and provide operators with precise instructions on what must be done.

The more global competition forces packaging manufacturers to maximize the productivity of their facilities, the more parties responsible for production need to have access to a remote overview of their systems. In the recent past, BOBST has released various apps that provide customers with round-the-clock access to machine manufacturer facilities via computer, tablet, or smartphone. This allows plant managers to monitor production, intervene if necessary, and set alarms to receive automatic notifications in the event that specific situations arise.

Disclaimer

Bobst Group SA published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 08:44:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOBST GROUP SA
03:45aBOBST CONNECTED SERVICES : on the path to proactive management of packaging prod..
PU
02/06BOBST GROUP SA : Verwaltungsrat, Patrice Bula
PU
02/06BOBST GROUP SA : Conseil d'administration, Patrice Bula
PU
02/06BOBST GROUP SA : Board of Directors, Patrice Bula
PU
02/05BOBST : announces world premiere of new label and packaging innovations
PU
2018BOBST : Meilleurs voeux 2019
PU
2018BOBST : to present solutions for printing, substrate processing and converting a..
PU
2018BOBST : Low defect vacuum metallizing from the BOBST K4000 CRUCIBLE
PU
2018BOBST : holds open house with focus on e-commerce & digital
AQ
2018BOBST : Repair, Maintenance, Installation and Operation of Both the Bobst Cuttin..
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 1 627 M
EBIT 2018 90,5 M
Net income 2018 79,0 M
Finance 2018 110 M
Yield 2018 2,97%
P/E ratio 2018 16,55
P/E ratio 2019 13,87
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 1 307 M
Chart BOBST GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Bobst Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOBST GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 96,0  CHF
Spread / Average Target 21%
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Bobst Chief Executive Officer
Alain Guttmann Chairman
Attilio Tissi Chief Financial Officer
Thierry de Kalbermatten Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Jürgen Brandt Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOBST GROUP SA15.89%1 304
NORDSON CORPORATION11.49%7 666
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 082
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC9.04%4 641
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%4 157
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED17.76%3 641
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.