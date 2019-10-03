BOBST : at K 2019 – where an industry vision is becoming reality

BOBST today outlined what promises to be a very exciting K 2019 both for the company and for the industry as a whole, with the launch of several important new innovations, including a new CI flexo press, new mono material laminate solutions and a new CI flexo pre-press workflow center of excellence.

'The plastics industry is starting to undergo one of the biggest transformations it has ever seen. Packaging encompasses almost 40% of plastic use globally, so it is our duty to address this challenge and to deliver on a vision for the industry with new innovative machinery and solutions,' commented Stephan März, Head of BU Web-fed at BOBST. 'This is a challenge which needs to be addressed in a fast-paced and collaborative manner. We believe that our announcements at K 2019, which takes place from 16 to 23 October 2019, will be the tipping point for the industry to change and where BOBST will play a major role.'

A new CI Flexo press

BOBST will launch a brand-new CI flexo press at K 2019. It features technical innovations and automation that ensure repeatable process consistency, minimum waste and easy manufacturing. It is ideal for converters looking to add a powerful and reliable production tool to their operation. Look out for more information when K 2019 begins!

New high barrier mono material laminates solutions designed for recyclability

To drive sustainability further, BOBST has joined forces with other pioneering companies - Brückner Maschinenbau, Dow Chemicals, Elba and Hosokawa Alpine - to announce high barrier mono-material laminates. Several different types of mono-material standup pouches - MDO PE, BOPE, BOPP and CPP - will be on display at K 2019, demonstrating the result of considerable investment and intense research by BOBST and its partners for a significant environmental positive impact.

'The solutions that BOBST is announcing at K 2019 are genuine breakthrough innovations that we believe have a major role to play in the future of packaging manufacturing,' commented Stephan März. 'In a fast-changing environment, we are staying ahead of the curve to find the solutions for tomorrow.'

New CI flexo pre-press workflow center of excellence

At the same time as K 2019, BOBST will unveil a unique flexo pre-press solution installed in the Competence Center of Bobst Bielefeld. The solution, dedicated to converters, partners and brand owners, is a one stop shop to develop and demo a new generation of flexo printing for the future, such as recyclable substrates, water based and E-beam printing, and 7-color ECG. The pre-press area is equipped with the most advanced technologies and expertise from market leading suppliers in workflow and plate making equipment, covering the full process from the file to platemaking.

'The new center enables an industry vision to become reality,' said Stephan März. 'We need to help all key industry players to acquire solutions to reduce the environmental impact of flexible packaging. Not by changing customer habits but by new technology developments and innovations.'

At the same time as K 2019, three BOBST Open Houses are taking place, in Germany, Italy and the UK, dedicated to CI flexo printing, coating and vacuum metallizing respectively: www.bobst.com/k2019

Packages presented at K 2019 will have been produced at these three sites, demonstrating the quality of outputs from BOBST machines first-hand.

'Our Competence Centers provide a unique space that can benefit not only BOBST and its customers but the industry as a whole,' said Stephan März. 'We have all the relevant technology to be able to test the viability of industrializing new materials from raw material to printed and converted packaging and labels. This means that when it comes to industry partnerships to develop materials that both meet sustainability criteria and can be widely utilized in packaging processes, we can add a lot of value.'

The announcements at K 2019 tradeshow combined with the Open Houses demonstrate that BOBST has a vision for the flexible packaging industry, the future of CI flexo press printing and a strong commitment to sustainability.

To register for any of the events, go to www.bobst.com/k2019

Bobst Mex SA, Switzerland

