Bobst Group SA

BOBST GROUP SA

(BOBNN)
03/19 04:51:39 am
42.52 CHF   +6.51%
BOBST : Communication on COVID-19 - Update #1
PU
03/02BOBST : announces stable sales and slightly improved net result
PU
02/26BOBST GROUP SA : annual earnings release
Bobst : Communication on COVID-19 - Update #1

03/19/2020 | 04:54am EDT

To our valued customers & partners,

Our teams have been in regular contact with you, and I'm personally communicating broadly to reassure you that we are monitoring the status of the outbreak and its potential impact on our supply chain, production and service organization.

By closely monitoring our Technical Service Centers country by country, we want to ensure business continuity to the highest level as possible. We are in solidarity with you and will support you as much as possible, without compromising the security of your employees and our employees. In this context, we will intervene on site only for emergency situation and any intervention will be closely coordinated and monitored.

We have applied the recommendations from the WHO, the guidance issued by local governments and the recommendations from the Bobst Group task force. Our employees have received precise health & safety rules.

In the coming days and weeks, we will closely monitor the situation and adjust our policies as the situation is evolving.

Best regards
Jean-Pascal Bobst

Bobst Group SA
Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Bobst Group SA published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 08:53:03 UTC
