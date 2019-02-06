Bobst Group SA: Conseil d'administration, Patrice Bula

Après deux ans de service en tant qu'administrateur de la Société et membre du Comité d'Audit, Patrice Bula a décidé, en raison d'autres engagements, de ne pas se présenter pour réélection lors de la prochaine Assemblée générale annuelle des actionnaires du 4 avril 2019. Nous le remercions très chaleureusement pour sa contribution.

Comme déjà annoncé, les résultats annuels de Bobst Group SA seront publiés le 27 février 2019.

Bobst Group SA, Mex, Suisse

