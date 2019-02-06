Bobst Group SA: Conseil d'administration, Patrice Bula

Après deux ans de service en tant qu'administrateur de la Société et membre du Comité d'Audit, Patrice Bula a décidé, en raison d'autres engagements, de ne pas se présenter pour réélection lors de la prochaine Assemblée générale annuelle des actionnaires du 4 avril 2019. Nous le remercions très chaleureusement pour sa contribution.
Comme déjà annoncé, les résultats annuels de Bobst Group SA seront publiés le 27 février 2019.
Bobst Group SA, Mex, Suisse
Télécharger le communiqué de presse
Prochaines communications
Renseignements
Relations investisseurs et médias
Stefano Bianchi
Tel. +41 21 621 27 57
E-mail: investors(at)bobst.com
Disclaimer
Forward looking statements are subject to uncertainties and risk. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond BOBST's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as, in particular, future market conditions, currency fluctuations, or behavior of other market participants. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. BOBST disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward looking statements constantly, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Disclaimer
Bobst Group SA published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 17:19:02 UTC