BOBST GROUP SA (BOBNN)

BOBST GROUP SA (BOBNN)
02/06 11:20:00 am
79.425 CHF   +2.42%
Bobst Group SA: Verwaltungsrat, Patrice Bula

02/06/2019 | 12:20pm EST

Nach zwei Jahren als Mitglied des Verwaltungsrates und des Revisionsausschusses hat sich Patrice Bula entschieden, sich an der nächsten Generalversammlung vom 4. April 2019 aufgrund weiterer Verpflichtungen nicht mehr zur Wiederwahl zur Verfügung zu stellen. Wir sprechen ihm gegenüber unseren wärmsten Dank für seine verschiedenen Beiträge aus.

Wie angekündigt wird der Jahresabschluss der Bobst Group SA am 27. Februar 2019 veröffentlicht.

Bobst Group SA, Mex, Schweiz

Pressemitteilung herunterladen

Wichtige Termine

Kontakt
Investoren und Medien
Stefano Bianchi
Tel. +41 21 621 27 57
E-mail: investors(at)bobst.com

Disclaimer
Forward looking statements are subject to uncertainties and risk. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond BOBST's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as, in particular, future market conditions, currency fluctuations, or behavior of other market participants. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. BOBST disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward looking statements constantly, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Bobst Group SA published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 17:19:02 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 1 627 M
EBIT 2018 90,5 M
Net income 2018 79,0 M
Finance 2018 110 M
Yield 2018 3,03%
P/E ratio 2018 16,21
P/E ratio 2019 13,59
EV / Sales 2018 0,72x
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
Capitalization 1 281 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pascal Bobst Chief Executive Officer
Alain Guttmann Chairman
Attilio Tissi Chief Financial Officer
Thierry de Kalbermatten Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Jürgen Brandt Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOBST GROUP SA13.54%1 281
NORDSON CORPORATION10.80%7 666
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%5 082
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC9.04%4 641
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%4 157
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED17.76%3 641
