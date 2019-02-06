Bobst Group SA: Verwaltungsrat, Patrice Bula

Nach zwei Jahren als Mitglied des Verwaltungsrates und des Revisionsausschusses hat sich Patrice Bula entschieden, sich an der nächsten Generalversammlung vom 4. April 2019 aufgrund weiterer Verpflichtungen nicht mehr zur Wiederwahl zur Verfügung zu stellen. Wir sprechen ihm gegenüber unseren wärmsten Dank für seine verschiedenen Beiträge aus.

Wie angekündigt wird der Jahresabschluss der Bobst Group SA am 27. Februar 2019 veröffentlicht.

Bobst Group SA, Mex, Schweiz

Pressemitteilung herunterladen

Wichtige Termine

Kontakt

Investoren und Medien

Stefano Bianchi

Tel. +41 21 621 27 57

E-mail: investors(at)bobst.com

Disclaimer

Forward looking statements are subject to uncertainties and risk. Actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Some of these uncertainties and risks relate to factors that are beyond BOBST's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as, in particular, future market conditions, currency fluctuations, or behavior of other market participants. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. BOBST disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward looking statements constantly, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.