BOC Aviation : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE PURCHASE OF FIVE BOEING 737 MAX 8 AIRCRAFT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BOC AVIATION LIMITED 中銀航空租賃有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

Stock code: 2588

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

THE PURCHASE OF FIVE BOEING 737 MAX 8 AIRCRAFT

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company agreed with TUI Travel Aviation Finance Limited to purchase five Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and to lease the aircraft back to TUI Travel Aviation Finance Limited. The Transaction constitutes a Qualified Aircraft Leasing Activity of the Company.

Introduction

The Board of Directors (the " Board ") of BOC Aviation Limited (the " Company ") is pleased to announce that on 31 July 2020, the Company entered into an agreement with TUI Travel Aviation Finance Limited pursuant to which the Company agreed to purchase five Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft (the " Aircraft ") and to lease the Aircraft back to the TUI Travel Aviation Finance Limited for operation by airlines within the TUI AG group (the " Transaction ").

This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 14.33D(1). Details of the Transaction

The Aircraft

Five Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft expected to be delivered in 2021. The Company

BOC Aviation Limited, which is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 571 aircraft owned, managed or on order as at 30 June 2020.