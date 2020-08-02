Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  BOC Aviation Limited    2588   SG9999015267

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

(2588)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BOC Aviation : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE PURCHASE OF FIVE BOEING 737 MAX 8 AIRCRAFT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/02/2020 | 06:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BOC AVIATION LIMITED 中銀航空租賃有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

Stock code: 2588

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

THE PURCHASE OF FIVE BOEING 737 MAX 8 AIRCRAFT

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company agreed with TUI Travel Aviation Finance Limited to purchase five Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and to lease the aircraft back to TUI Travel Aviation Finance Limited. The Transaction constitutes a Qualified Aircraft Leasing Activity of the Company.

  1. Introduction
    The Board of Directors (the "Board") of BOC Aviation Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on 31 July 2020, the Company entered into an agreement with TUI Travel Aviation Finance Limited pursuant to which the Company agreed to purchase five Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft (the "Aircraft") and to lease the Aircraft back to the TUI Travel Aviation Finance Limited for operation by airlines within the TUI AG group (the "Transaction").
    This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 14.33D(1).
  2. Details of the Transaction
  1. The Aircraft
    Five Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft expected to be delivered in 2021.
  2. The Company
    BOC Aviation Limited, which is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 571 aircraft owned, managed or on order as at 30 June 2020.
  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

  1. The Counterparty
    TUI Travel Aviation Finance Limited is a company incorporated in England and Wales wholly owned by TUI AG. TUI AG is a company incorporated in Germany principally engaged in the travel and tourism business. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, TUI Travel Aviation Finance Limited and its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and the connected persons of the Company.
  2. Other terms
    The Company will enter into long term leases with TUI Travel Aviation Finance Limited in respect of the Aircraft.

3. Listing Rules Implications of the Transaction

  1. The Board confirms that the Company is a listed issuer actively engaged in aircraft leasing with aircraft operators as a principal business in its ordinary and usual course of business and the Company is therefore a Qualified Aircraft Lessor (as defined in the Listing Rules).
  2. The Board further confirms that (a) the Transaction is entered into in the Company's ordinary and usual course of business and on normal commercial terms, and (b) the terms of the Transaction are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
  3. As one or more of the relevant percentage ratios for the Transaction under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules is more than 5% but all relevant percentage ratios are less than 25%, the Transaction constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company. However, as the Transaction constitutes a Qualified Aircraft Leasing Activity (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company, the Transaction is exempt from the announcement, circular and/or shareholders' approval requirements under Listing Rule 14.33C.

By Order of the Board

BOC Aviation Limited

Zhang Yanqiu Juliana

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 2 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Sun Yu as Chairman and Non-executive Director, Mdm. Zhang Xiaolu and Mr. Robert James Martin as Executive Directors, Mr. Li Mang, Mr. Liu Chenggang, Mr. Wang Zhiheng and Mdm. Zhu Lin as Non-executive Directors and Mr. Dai Deming, Mr. Fu Shula, Mr. Antony Nigel Tyler and Dr. Yeung Yin Bernard as Independent Non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

BOC Aviation Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2020 10:06:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BOC AVIATION LIMITED
06:07aBOC AVIATION : Discloseable transaction in relation to the purchase of five boei..
PU
07/23Singapore Airlines gets $540 million in funding to manage coronavirus crisis
RE
07/23Singapore Airlines gets $540 mln in funding to manage coronavirus crisis
RE
07/20Southeast Asia budget airline boom turns sour for planemakers, lessors
RE
07/14Boeing 737 MAX cancellations top 350 planes in first half of 2020
RE
07/14Boeing 737 MAX cancellations top 350 planes in first half of 2020
RE
07/10Boeing in scramble to shore up 737 MAX financing - sources
RE
07/10Boeing in scramble to shore up 737 MAX financing - sources
RE
07/10Boeing in scramble to shore up 737 MAX financing -sources
RE
07/07Aircraft lessor Avolon cancels 27 Boeing 737 MAX jets
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 169 M - -
Net income 2020 721 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 011 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,65x
Yield 2020 6,31%
Capitalization 4 012 M 4 012 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,69x
EV / Sales 2021 9,07x
Nbr of Employees 176
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BOC Aviation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 8,40 $
Last Close Price 5,78 $
Spread / Highest target 78,5%
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert James Martin Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Yu Sun Non-Executive Chairman
David Ryan Walton Chief Operating Officer
Thim Fatt Phang Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Mang Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-43.47%4 012
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION0.34%6 781
GRENKE AG-30.62%3 510
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-18.55%3 434
GATX CORPORATION-26.61%2 129
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.-19.40%1 685
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group