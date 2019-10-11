Log in
BOC Aviation Limited    2588

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

(2588)
  Report  
News 
News Summary

BOC Aviation : Expects Higher Capex on Potential 737 MAX Delivery

0
10/11/2019 | 01:08am EDT

By Martin Mou

BOC Aviation said it expects capital expenditure to rise next year in case delivery of the Boeing 737 MAX jets is resumed.

The Hong Kong-listed aircraft leasing company has a "baseline" capital expenditure goal of $3 billion for 2020, though that may rise once deliveries of the grounded jets resume, a company spokesman said on Friday.

The delivery of 23 737 MAX aircraft to BOC Aviation, scheduled for 2019, has been delayed at least into 2020, the spokesman said. The company owns six 737 Max planes and has another 87 on order.

The 737 MAX jets have been grounded since March following two fatal crashes.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOC AVIATION LIMITED 0.21% 71.25 End-of-day quote.22.32%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.06% 371 Delayed Quote.16.27%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 949 M
EBIT 2019 1 190 M
Net income 2019 674 M
Debt 2019 13 556 M
Yield 2019 3,77%
P/E ratio 2019 9,37x
P/E ratio 2020 8,45x
EV / Sales2019 10,2x
EV / Sales2020 9,94x
Capitalization 6 305 M
Managers
NameTitle
Robert James Martin Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Xiao Yu Sun Non-Executive Chairman
David Ryan Walton Chief Operating Officer
Thim Fatt Phang Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Mang Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOC AVIATION LIMITED22.32%6 305
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.33.69%7 113
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION2.31%4 826
GRENKE7.55%4 003
GATX CORPORATION4.34%2 598
WILLSCOT CORPORATION66.88%1 670
