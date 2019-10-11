BOC Aviation : Expects Higher Capex on Potential 737 MAX Delivery

By Martin Mou



BOC Aviation said it expects capital expenditure to rise next year in case delivery of the Boeing 737 MAX jets is resumed.

The Hong Kong-listed aircraft leasing company has a "baseline" capital expenditure goal of $3 billion for 2020, though that may rise once deliveries of the grounded jets resume, a company spokesman said on Friday.

The delivery of 23 737 MAX aircraft to BOC Aviation, scheduled for 2019, has been delayed at least into 2020, the spokesman said. The company owns six 737 Max planes and has another 87 on order.

The 737 MAX jets have been grounded since March following two fatal crashes.

