BOC Aviation : MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE PURCHASE OF 22 BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT

BOC AVIATION LIMITED 中銀航空租賃有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

Stock code: 2588

MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE

PURCHASE OF 22 BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT

The Board is pleased to announce that BOC Aviation (USA) Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, agreed to purchase 22 Boeing 787-8 aircraft from The Boeing Company under an agreement with Boeing Capital Corporation and American Airlines, Inc. The Transaction constitutes a Qualified Aircraft Leasing Activity of the Company.

Introduction

The Board of Directors (the " Board ") of BOC Aviation Limited (the " Company ") is pleased to announce that on 9 March 2020, BOC Aviation (USA) Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into an agreement with Boeing Capital Corporation (" BCC ") and American Airlines, Inc. (the " Airline ") pursuant to which the Company agreed to purchase 22 Boeing 787-8 aircraft from The Boeing Company and to lease the aircraft to the Airline (the " Transaction "). The aircraft were previously due to be purchased by BCC and leased to the Airline.

This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 14.33D(1). Details of the Transaction

The Aircraft

22 Boeing 787-8 aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2020 and 2021. The Company

BOC Aviation Limited, which is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 523 aircraft owned, managed or on order as at 31 December 2019.