BOC Aviation : OPERATIONAL DATA FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

BOC Aviation Limited (the "Company") announces its operational transactions for the third quarter ended 30 September 2019 and as at 30 September 2019:

Transactions Summary

A total fleet of 509 aircraft owned, managed and on order 1

An average aircraft age of 3.1 years and an average remaining lease term of 8.3 years for the 309 owned aircraft fleet, weighted by net book value

Order book of 164 aircraft 1

Took delivery of nine aircraft (including one acquired by an airline customer on delivery)

Signed 11 lease commitments

Customer base of 92 airlines in 40 countries and regions in the owned and managed portfolios

Sold 13 owned aircraft

Managed fleet comprised 36 aircraft

Aircraft utilisation at 99.5%