BOC Aviation : OPERATIONAL DATA FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
0
10/10/2019 | 08:21pm EDT
BOC AVIATION LIMITED
中銀航空租賃有限公司*
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)
Stock Code: 2588
BOC Aviation Limited (the "Company") announces its operational transactions for the third quarter ended 30 September 2019 and as at 30 September 2019:
Transactions Summary
A total fleet of 509 aircraft owned, managed and on order1
An average aircraft age of 3.1 years and an average remaining lease term of 8.3 years for the 309 owned aircraft fleet, weighted by net book value
Order book of 164 aircraft1
Took delivery of nine aircraft (including one acquired by an airline customer on delivery)
Signed 11 lease commitments
Customer base of 92 airlines in 40 countries and regions in the owned and managed portfolios
Sold 13 owned aircraft
Managed fleet comprised 36 aircraft
Aircraft utilisation at 99.5%
1
Portfolio
Owned
Managed
Aircraft
Aircraft Type
Aircraft
Aircraft
on Order1
Total
Airbus A320CEO family
121
12
0
133
Airbus A320NEO family
37
0
58
95
Airbus A330CEO family
12
3
0
15
Airbus A330NEO family
2
0
10
12
Airbus A350 family
9
0
2
11
Boeing 737NG family
89
14
0
103
Boeing 737 MAX family
6
0
87
93
Boeing 777-300ER
18
4
3
25
Boeing 777-300
0
1
0
1
Boeing 787 family
10
1
4
15
Freighters
5
1
0
6
Total
309
36
164
509
Note:
1. Includes all commitments to purchase aircraft including those where an airline customer has the right to acquire the relevant aircraft on delivery
2
Aircraft net book value by region2,3 as at 30 September 2019
Americas
7.2%
Middle East and Africa
Chinese Mainland,
Hong Kong SAR,
12.9%
Macau SAR and Taiwan
29.3%
Europe
Asia Pacific (excluding
Chinese Mainland,
28.1%
Hong Kong SAR,
Macau SAR and Taiwan)
22.5%
Based on the jurisdiction of the primary obligor under the relevant operating leases
Excludes one aircraft off lease at 30 September 2019, which is committed for lease to a Chinese Mainland customer
