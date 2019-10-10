Log in
BOC Aviation : OPERATIONAL DATA FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

10/10/2019 | 08:21pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

中銀航空租賃有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

Stock Code: 2588

BOC Aviation Limited (the "Company") announces its operational transactions for the third quarter ended 30 September 2019 and as at 30 September 2019:

Transactions Summary

  • A total fleet of 509 aircraft owned, managed and on order1
  • An average aircraft age of 3.1 years and an average remaining lease term of 8.3 years for the 309 owned aircraft fleet, weighted by net book value
  • Order book of 164 aircraft1
  • Took delivery of nine aircraft (including one acquired by an airline customer on delivery)
  • Signed 11 lease commitments
  • Customer base of 92 airlines in 40 countries and regions in the owned and managed portfolios
  • Sold 13 owned aircraft
  • Managed fleet comprised 36 aircraft
  • Aircraft utilisation at 99.5%
  • For identification purpose only

1

Portfolio

Owned

Managed

Aircraft

Aircraft Type

Aircraft

Aircraft

on Order1

Total

Airbus A320CEO family

121

12

0

133

Airbus A320NEO family

37

0

58

95

Airbus A330CEO family

12

3

0

15

Airbus A330NEO family

2

0

10

12

Airbus A350 family

9

0

2

11

Boeing 737NG family

89

14

0

103

Boeing 737 MAX family

6

0

87

93

Boeing 777-300ER

18

4

3

25

Boeing 777-300

0

1

0

1

Boeing 787 family

10

1

4

15

Freighters

5

1

0

6

Total

309

36

164

509

Note:

1. Includes all commitments to purchase aircraft including those where an airline customer has the right to acquire the relevant aircraft on delivery

2

Aircraft net book value by region2,3 as at 30 September 2019

Americas

7.2%

Middle East and Africa

Chinese Mainland,

Hong Kong SAR,

12.9%

Macau SAR and Taiwan

29.3%

Europe

Asia Pacific (excluding

Chinese Mainland,

28.1%

Hong Kong SAR,

Macau SAR and Taiwan)

22.5%

  1. Based on the jurisdiction of the primary obligor under the relevant operating leases
  2. Excludes one aircraft off lease at 30 September 2019, which is committed for lease to a Chinese Mainland customer

Shareholders and potential investors are reminded that the above operational data are based on the Company's records and have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.

By Order of the Board

BOC Aviation Limited

Zhang Yanqiu Juliana

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 11 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Sun Yu as Chairman and Non-executive Director, Mr. Robert James Martin and Mr. Wang Jian as Executive Directors, Mr. Li Mang, Mr. Liu Chenggang, Mr. Wang Zhiheng and Ms. Zhu Lin as Non-executive Directors and Dr. Dai Deming, Mr. Fu Shula, Mr. Antony Nigel Tyler and Dr. Yeung Yin Bernard as Independent Non-executive Directors.

3

Disclaimer

BOC Aviation Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 00:20:05 UTC
