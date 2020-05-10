Log in
BOC AVIATION LIMITED

(2588)
BOC Aviation : Southwest Airlines Agree to Sale-Leaseback Deal

05/10/2020

By Martin Mou

BOC Aviation Ltd. said Monday it has agreed to an aircraft sale-leaseback deal with Southwest Airlines Co.

BOC Aviation, through its U.S. subsidiary, will buy 10 Boeing 737-8 aircraft from Southwest Airlines and lease them back to the U.S. airline, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Southwest Airlines on Friday said it had entered into a sale-leaseback transaction with "certain counterparties" for some of its aircraft, which included 10 of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft and 10 of its Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Southwest Airlines said it expects to receive about $815 million in gross proceeds from these transactions, which it plans to use for general corporate purposes.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BOC AVIATION LIMITED 3.60% 48.95 End-of-day quote.2.62%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 6.88% 27.2 Delayed Quote.-49.61%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 167 M
EBIT 2020 1 312 M
Net income 2020 749 M
Debt 2020 16 735 M
Yield 2020 6,08%
P/E ratio 2020 5,90x
P/E ratio 2021 5,22x
EV / Sales2020 9,75x
EV / Sales2021 9,13x
Capitalization 4 382 M
