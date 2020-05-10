BOC Aviation : Southwest Airlines Agree to Sale-Leaseback Deal

By Martin Mou



BOC Aviation Ltd. said Monday it has agreed to an aircraft sale-leaseback deal with Southwest Airlines Co.

BOC Aviation, through its U.S. subsidiary, will buy 10 Boeing 737-8 aircraft from Southwest Airlines and lease them back to the U.S. airline, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Southwest Airlines on Friday said it had entered into a sale-leaseback transaction with "certain counterparties" for some of its aircraft, which included 10 of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft and 10 of its Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Southwest Airlines said it expects to receive about $815 million in gross proceeds from these transactions, which it plans to use for general corporate purposes.

