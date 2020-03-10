BOC Aviation : to Buy 22 Boeing 787-8 Jets

By Martin Mou



BOC Aviation Ltd. said it has agreed to buy 22 787-8 aircraft from Boeing Co. and will lease them to American Airlines Group Inc.

The aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2020 and 2021, BOC Aviation said Tuesday, without providing financial details of the deal.

BOC Aviation, a global aircraft-leasing company with a fleet of 523 planes, said the Boeing jets were previous due to be purchased by Boeing Capital Corp., which offers asset-backed lending and leasing.

