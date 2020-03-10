Log in
BOC Aviation Limited    2588   SG9999015267

BOC AVIATION LIMITED

(2588)
  Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/06
63.65 HKD   -6.33%
12:35aBOC AVIATION : to Buy 22 Boeing 787-8 Jets
DJ
12:04aBOC AVIATION : Major transaction in relation to the purchase of 22 boeing 787-8 aircraft
PU
02/06Airbus posts strong January orders, delivers 31 jets
RE
BOC Aviation : to Buy 22 Boeing 787-8 Jets

03/10/2020 | 12:35am EDT

By Martin Mou

BOC Aviation Ltd. said it has agreed to buy 22 787-8 aircraft from Boeing Co. and will lease them to American Airlines Group Inc.

The aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2020 and 2021, BOC Aviation said Tuesday, without providing financial details of the deal.

BOC Aviation, a global aircraft-leasing company with a fleet of 523 planes, said the Boeing jets were previous due to be purchased by Boeing Capital Corp., which offers asset-backed lending and leasing.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BOC AVIATION LIMITED -6.33% 63.65 End-of-day quote.-4.79%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -13.40% 227.17 Delayed Quote.-19.47%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 957 M
EBIT 2019 1 198 M
Net income 2019 676 M
Debt 2019 13 639 M
Yield 2019 4,60%
P/E ratio 2019 7,71x
P/E ratio 2020 7,00x
EV / Sales2019 9,63x
EV / Sales2020 9,36x
Capitalization 5 207 M
Chart BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BOC Aviation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOC AVIATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 9,69  $
Last Close Price 7,50  $
Spread / Highest target 39,8%
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert James Martin Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Yu Sun Non-Executive Chairman
David Ryan Walton Chief Operating Officer
Thim Fatt Phang Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Mang Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-4.79%5 685
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-22.81%6 132
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-3.36%4 676
GRENKE-21.36%4 299
GATX CORPORATION-14.76%2 465
WILLSCOT CORPORATION-34.29%1 615
