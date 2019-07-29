Log in
Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation expects delayed delivery of up to 30 jets

07/29/2019
Photo illustration of BoC Aviation model planes at their office in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Aircraft lessor BOC Aviation Ltd said on Tuesday it expected up to 30 Boeing Co and Airbus SE jets that had been scheduled to arrive this year could be delayed, primarily due to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding.

BOC said 18 jets that had been due in the first half had been delayed, including 12 A320neos due primarily to industrial constraints and 6 737 MAXs as a result of the grounding.

For the full year, up to 7 A320neos and 23 737 MAXs could be delayed, including three for which an airline customer has the right to acquire upon delivery, Asia's second-biggest aircraft lessor said in a statement.

BOC said it was working with Boeing on a revised delivery timeframe.

Boeing last week estimated a return to service for the jet would begin early in the fourth quarter, but it did not rule out further reducing or temporarily shutting down production of the plane if that forecast needed to be revised.

U.S. carrier Southwest Airlines Co last week removed the 737 MAX from its schedules until Jan. 5, 2020, saying it would need one to two months following regulatory approval to train pilots and prepare the jets for fresh commercial service.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.70% 130.08 Real-time Quote.54.93%
BOC AVIATION LTD -1.96% 67.7 End-of-day quote.16.22%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.39% 340.21 Delayed Quote.6.98%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS -1.36% 9.884 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -0.69% 52.88 Delayed Quote.13.77%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 948 M
EBIT 2019 1 181 M
Net income 2019 690 M
Debt 2019 14 285 M
Yield 2019 4,04%
P/E ratio 2019 8,71x
P/E ratio 2020 7,85x
EV / Sales2019 10,4x
EV / Sales2020 9,81x
Capitalization 6 007 M
Technical analysis trends BOC AVIATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 8,61  $
Last Close Price 8,65  $
Spread / Highest target 11,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert James Martin Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
David Ryan Walton Chief Operating Officer
Thim Fatt Phang Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Managing Director
Mang Li Non-Executive Director
Lin Zhu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOC AVIATION LTD16.22%6 129
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.28.43%7 100
GRENKE28.03%4 894
TOKYO CENTURY CORP-5.67%4 408
GATX CORPORATION8.77%2 792
WILLSCOT CORP65.39%1 693
