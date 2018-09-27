Log in
BOC Hong Kong : Adjustments to Hong Kong Dollar prime rate and savings deposit rate

09/27/2018 | 09:12am CEST

27 September 2018

Adjustments to Hong Kong Dollar prime rate and savings deposit rate

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited announces that with effect from 2 October 2018 (Tuesday), its Hong Kong Dollar prime rate will be raised from 5% p.a. to 5.125% p.a. and its Hong Kong Dollar savings deposit rate will be raised from 0.01% p.a. to 0.125% p.a. Under the latest tiered interest rate structure for Hong Kong Dollar savings accounts, the following rates will apply:

Daily Account Balance (HKD)

Interest Rate (p.a.)

Below $3,000

0.00%

$3,000 to $9,999

0.125%

$10,000 to $199,999

0.125%

$200,000 to $499,999

0.125%

$500,000 to $999,999

0.125%

$1,000,000 or above

0.125%

Bonus Scheme: Daily Account Balance at HK$1,000,000 or above will enjoy an additional bonus rate of 0.01% p.a.

- End -

About Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited ("BOCHK") is a leading commercial banking group in Hong Kong with strong market positions in all major businesses. We have the most extensive local branch network and diverse service platforms in Hong Kong, including approximately 200 branches, more than 250 automated banking centres, efficient e-channels of over 1,000 self-service machines, as well as Internet and Mobile Banking services. We offer a comprehensive range of financial, investment and wealth management services to personal, corporate and institutional customers. To implement the overseas development strategy of BOC Group, we strive to drive our regional development by expanding our business in the Southeast Asian region. Our branches and subsidiaries have been extended to Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Brunei, Vietnam and the Philippines, with the provision of professional and high-quality financial services to local customers. We will also expedite our development into a top-class, full-service and internationalised regional bank.

BOCHK is one of the three note-issuing banks and the sole clearing bank for Renminbi ("RMB") business in Hong Kong. With our strong RMB franchise, we are the first choice of customers in this business. Through the deep collaboration with our parent bank, BOC, we provide a full range of high quality cross-border services to multinationals, cross-border customers, mainland enterprises going global, central banks and super-sovereign organisations.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, BOCHK's holding company, is one of the largest listed companies on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with stock code "2388" and ADR OTC Symbol "BHKLY".

Disclaimer

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 07:11:14 UTC
