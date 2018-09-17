Log in
BOC Hong Kong : BOCHK offers real-time interbank transfer and merchant collection services through FPS

09/17/2018 | 10:28am CEST

17 September 2018

BOCHK offers real-time interbank transfer and merchant collection services through FPS

In support of the Faster Payment System ("FPS") introduced by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority ("HKMA"), Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited ("BOCHK") provides real-time interbank transfer and merchant collection services for personal and corporate customers and continues to develop efficient and diversified electronic service channels.

Mr Gao Yingxin, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of BOCHK, said, "BOCHK has been driving Fintech development to enhance customer experience. The FPS introduced by HKMA marks an important milestone in Hong Kong's mobile payment development, providing customers with secure and effective channels to perform real-time interbank transfer. In light of this, BOCHK is offering real-time and convenient fund transfer and merchant collection services for personal and corporate customers through FPS, in order to meet various payment needs in daily lives and when conducting business."

Starting from 17 September, BOCHK's personal customers can use their mobile phone numbers or email addresses to register their BOCHK accounts as the FPS receiving account via mobile banking or Internet banking. Corporate customers can use their mobile phone numbers, email addresses or apply for a FPS identifier via Corporate Internet Banking for the FPS receiving account registration.

From 30 September onwards, personal customers can make real-time interbank transfer to people anytime by simply entering their mobile phone numbers, email addresses or scanning a QR code. The fund transfer can be made in HKD and RMB via mobile banking or Internet banking and it is free of charge. In addition, they can top up their wallets with stored value facilities through their bank accounts, and make retail payments and pay bills instantly by scanning QR codes of merchants. Fund transfer limit can be set for individual recipients for greater transaction security.

Corporate customers can capitalise on FPS to instantly transfer and receive funds anytime through Corporate Internet Banking. BOCHK also offers merchant collection service for various business sectors, helping merchants receive payment faster, reduce operational cost and enhance competitiveness.

From now until 31 October, personal customers of Integrated Account or selected customers of Business Integrated Account will be eligible for the triple rewards programme by simply setting their BOCHK accounts for FPS and upon successful receipt of payments. Customers will getHK$50 cash reward by receiving payment via FPS for five times or more. Eligible customers can enter a grand lucky draw and have a chance to win round-trip air tickets to Japan or HK$500 cash reward.

For enquiries, please call our customer hotlines at 3988 2388 (personal) or at 3988 2288 (corporate).

Notes: Offers are subject to relevant terms and conditions.

- End -

About Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited ("BOCHK") is a leading commercial banking group in Hong Kong with strong market positions in all major businesses. We have the most extensive local branch network and diverse service platforms in Hong Kong, including approximately 200 branches, more than 250 automated banking centres, efficient e-channels of over 1,000 self-service machines, as well as Internet and Mobile Banking services. We offer a comprehensive range of financial, investment and wealth management services to personal, corporate and institutional customers. To implement the overseas development strategy of BOC Group, we strive to drive our regional development by expanding our business in the Southeast Asian region. Our branches and subsidiaries have been extended to Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Brunei, Vietnam and the Philippines, with the provision of professional and high-quality financial services to local customers. We will also expedite our development into a top-class, full-service and internationalised regional bank.

BOCHK is one of the three note-issuing banks and the sole clearing bank for Renminbi ("RMB") business in Hong Kong. With our strong RMB franchise, we are the first choice of customers in this business. Through the deep collaboration with our parent bank, BOC, we provide a full range of high quality cross-border services to multinationals, cross-border customers, Mainland enterprises going global, central banks and super-sovereign organisations.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, BOCHK's holding company, is one of the largest listed companies on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with stock code "2388" and ADR OTC Symbol "BHKLY".

Disclaimer

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 08:27:00 UTC
