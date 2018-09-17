BOC Hong Kong : BOCHK offers real-time interbank transfer and merchant collection services through FPS

17 September 2018

BOCHK offers real-time interbank transfer and merchant collection services through FPS

In support of the Faster Payment System ("FPS") introduced by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority ("HKMA"), Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited ("BOCHK") provides real-time interbank transfer and merchant collection services for personal and corporate customers and continues to develop efficient and diversified electronic service channels.

Mr Gao Yingxin, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of BOCHK, said, "BOCHK has been driving Fintech development to enhance customer experience. The FPS introduced by HKMA marks an important milestone in Hong Kong's mobile payment development, providing customers with secure and effective channels to perform real-time interbank transfer. In light of this, BOCHK is offering real-time and convenient fund transfer and merchant collection services for personal and corporate customers through FPS, in order to meet various payment needs in daily lives and when conducting business."

Starting from 17 September, BOCHK's personal customers can use their mobile phone numbers or email addresses to register their BOCHK accounts as the FPS receiving account via mobile banking or Internet banking. Corporate customers can use their mobile phone numbers, email addresses or apply for a FPS identifier via Corporate Internet Banking for the FPS receiving account registration.

From 30 September onwards, personal customers can make real-time interbank transfer to people anytime by simply entering their mobile phone numbers, email addresses or scanning a QR code. The fund transfer can be made in HKD and RMB via mobile banking or Internet banking and it is free of charge. In addition, they can top up their wallets with stored value facilities through their bank accounts, and make retail payments and pay bills instantly by scanning QR codes of merchants. Fund transfer limit can be set for individual recipients for greater transaction security.

Corporate customers can capitalise on FPS to instantly transfer and receive funds anytime through Corporate Internet Banking. BOCHK also offers merchant collection service for various business sectors, helping merchants receive payment faster, reduce operational cost and enhance competitiveness.

From now until 31 October, personal customers of Integrated Account or selected customers of Business Integrated Account will be eligible for the triple rewards programme by simply setting their BOCHK accounts for FPS and upon successful receipt of payments. Customers will getHK$50 cash reward by receiving payment via FPS for five times or more. Eligible customers can enter a grand lucky draw and have a chance to win round-trip air tickets to Japan or HK$500 cash reward.

For enquiries, please call our customer hotlines at 3988 2388 (personal) or at 3988 2288 (corporate).

Notes: Offers are subject to relevant terms and conditions.

