BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd    2388

BOC HONG KONG (HOLDINGS) LTD

(2388)
  Report  
News 
News

BOC Hong Kong : BOCHK removes service fees for personal integrated banking services and general banking accounts

06/21/2019 | 09:10am EDT

21 June 2019

BOCHK removes service fees for

personal integrated banking services and general banking accounts

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited ("BOCHK") announced that, with effect from 1 August 2019, the service fees for its personal integrated banking services and general banking accounts will be removed, as part of its efforts to promote financial inclusion and continue to enhance customer service. Details are as follows:

Wealth Management

Remove current monthly service fee of HK$280 for total

relationship balance below HK$1,000,000

Enrich Banking

Remove current monthly service fee of HK$120 for total

relationship balance below HK$200,000

i-Free Banking

Remove current monthly service fee of HK$60 for total

relationship balance below HK$10,000

Hong Kong Dollar Savings

Remove current monthly fee of HK$60 for consolidated

and Current Account

monthly average balance below HK$5,000

Remove current cash withdrawal and transfer over the

counter fee of HK$20 per transaction for HKD savings

account

Remove current annual fee of HK$50/RMB50 for BOC

Card

Wealth Management and Enrich Banking customers can continue to enjoy designated service counters and various privileges. In addition, Wealth Management customers can also enjoy premium services from designated customer relationship managers.

Note: The related services are subject to the relevant terms and conditions.

- End -

About Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited ("BOCHK") is a leading commercial banking group in Hong Kong with strong market positions in all major businesses. We have the most extensive local branch network and diverse service platforms in Hong Kong, including approximately 200 branches, 270 automated banking centres, efficient e-channels of over 1,000 self-service machines, as well as Internet and Mobile Banking services. We offer a comprehensive range of financial, investment and wealth management services to personal, corporate and institutional customers. To implement the overseas development strategy of BOC Group, we strive to drive our regional development by expanding our business in the

Page 1 of 2

Southeast Asian region. Our branches and subsidiaries have been extended to Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei, with the provision of professional and high-quality financial services to local customers. We will also expedite our development into a top-class,full-service and internationalised regional bank.

BOCHK is one of the three note-issuing banks and the sole clearing bank for Renminbi ("RMB") business in Hong Kong. With our strong RMB franchise, we are the first choice of customers in this business. Through the deep collaboration with our parent bank, BOC, we provide a full range of high- quality cross-border services to multinationals, cross-border customers, mainland enterprises going global, central banks and super-sovereign organisations.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, BOCHK's holding company, is one of the largest listed companies on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with stock code "2388" and ADR OTC Symbol "BHKLY".

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 13:09:05 UTC
