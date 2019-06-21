BOC Hong Kong : BOCHK removes service fees for personal integrated banking services and general banking accounts

21 June 2019
BOCHK removes service fees for
personal integrated banking services and general banking accounts
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited ("BOCHK") announced that, with effect from 1 August 2019, the service fees for its personal integrated banking services and general banking accounts will be removed, as part of its efforts to promote financial inclusion and continue to enhance customer service. Details are as follows:
|
Wealth Management
|
Remove current monthly service fee of HK$280 for total
|
|
relationship balance below HK$1,000,000
|
|
|
Enrich Banking
|
Remove current monthly service fee of HK$120 for total
|
|
relationship balance below HK$200,000
|
|
|
i-Free Banking
|
Remove current monthly service fee of HK$60 for total
|
|
relationship balance below HK$10,000
|
|
|
Hong Kong Dollar Savings
|
Remove current monthly fee of HK$60 for consolidated
|
and Current Account
|
monthly average balance below HK$5,000
|
|
Remove current cash withdrawal and transfer over the
|
|
counter fee of HK$20 per transaction for HKD savings
|
|
account
|
|
Remove current annual fee of HK$50/RMB50 for BOC
|
|
Card
|
|
Wealth Management and Enrich Banking customers can continue to enjoy designated service counters and various privileges. In addition, Wealth Management customers can also enjoy premium services from designated customer relationship managers.
Note: The related services are subject to the relevant terms and conditions.
- End -
About Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited ("BOCHK") is a leading commercial banking group in Hong Kong with strong market positions in all major businesses. We have the most extensive local branch network and diverse service platforms in Hong Kong, including approximately 200 branches, 270 automated banking centres, efficient e-channels of over 1,000 self-service machines, as well as Internet and Mobile Banking services. We offer a comprehensive range of financial, investment and wealth management services to personal, corporate and institutional customers. To implement the overseas development strategy of BOC Group, we strive to drive our regional development by expanding our business in the
Southeast Asian region. Our branches and subsidiaries have been extended to Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei, with the provision of professional and high-quality financial services to local customers. We will also expedite our development into a top-class,full-service and internationalised regional bank.
BOCHK is one of the three note-issuing banks and the sole clearing bank for Renminbi ("RMB") business in Hong Kong. With our strong RMB franchise, we are the first choice of customers in this business. Through the deep collaboration with our parent bank, BOC, we provide a full range of high- quality cross-border services to multinationals, cross-border customers, mainland enterprises going global, central banks and super-sovereign organisations.
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, BOCHK's holding company, is one of the largest listed companies on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with stock code "2388" and ADR OTC Symbol "BHKLY".
