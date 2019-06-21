BOC Hong Kong : BOCHK removes service fees for personal integrated banking services and general banking accounts

21 June 2019

BOCHK removes service fees for

personal integrated banking services and general banking accounts

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited ("BOCHK") announced that, with effect from 1 August 2019, the service fees for its personal integrated banking services and general banking accounts will be removed, as part of its efforts to promote financial inclusion and continue to enhance customer service. Details are as follows:

Wealth Management  Remove current monthly service fee of HK$280 for total relationship balance below HK$1,000,000 Enrich Banking  Remove current monthly service fee of HK$120 for total relationship balance below HK$200,000 i-Free Banking  Remove current monthly service fee of HK$60 for total relationship balance below HK$10,000 Hong Kong Dollar Savings  Remove current monthly fee of HK$60 for consolidated and Current Account monthly average balance below HK$5,000  Remove current cash withdrawal and transfer over the counter fee of HK$20 per transaction for HKD savings account  Remove current annual fee of HK$50/RMB50 for BOC Card

Wealth Management and Enrich Banking customers can continue to enjoy designated service counters and various privileges. In addition, Wealth Management customers can also enjoy premium services from designated customer relationship managers.

Note: The related services are subject to the relevant terms and conditions.

