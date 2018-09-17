BOC Hong Kong : Completion of Tender Offer and Redemption of Notes by Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form a part of any offer of securities for sale in the United States or elsewhere. There will be no public offering of securities by BOCHK or the Company in Hong Kong or the United States.

COMPLETION OF TENDER OFFER AND REDEMPTION OF NOTES

BY BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) LIMITED

Reference is made to the announcements made by the Company dated 30 August 2018 and 12 September 2018 in relation to the launch of the Tender Offer by BOCHK and the determination of the Tender Consideration and results of the Tender Offer respectively.

The Board wishes to announce the completion and settlement of the Tender Offer on 14 September 2018, pursuant to which U.S.$876,749,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes were redeemed and cancelled by BOCHK. U.S.$1,623,251,000 of the aggregate principal amount of Notes remain outstanding.

For details, please refer to the notice issued by BOCHK on 17 September 2018 on the Stock Exchange in relation to the settlement of the Tender Offer.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following terms have the meanings set forth below unless the context requires otherwise:

"Board"

the board of Directors

"BOCHK"

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, a company incorporated under

the laws of Hong Kong and an authorized institution under the Banking

Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong). BOCHK is the

principal subsidiary of the Company and is wholly-owned by the

Company

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

"Holder"

each person who is shown in the records of the Depository Trust

Company as a holder of Notes

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Notes"

the U.S.$2,500,000,000 5.55% Subordinated Notes due 2020 (Rule

144A CUSIP 061199 AA3; Rule 144A ISIN US061199AA35;

Regulation S CUSIP: Y1391C AJ0; Regulation S ISIN:

USY1391CAJ00) issued by BOCHK

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, for the purposes of this announcement,

excluding Hong Kong, Macau Special Administrative Region of the

PRC and Taiwan

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Tender Offer"

the invitation by BOCHK to Holders of the Notes to tender their Notes

for purchase by BOCHK for cash

"United States"

United States of America

"US$"

U.S. dollar(s), the lawful currency of the United States

By Order of the Board

LUO Nan

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 17 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. CHEN Siqing* (Chairman), Mr. GAO Yingxin (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive), Mr. LIU Qiang*, Mr. LIN Jingzhen*, Mr. LI Jiuzhong, Madam CHENG Eva**, Dr. CHOI Koon Shum**, Mr. KOH Beng Seng** and Mr. TUNG Savio Wai-Hok**.

* Non-executive Directors ** Independent Non-executive Directors

Disclaimer

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 01:02:01 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 57 896 M
EBIT 2018 42 703 M
Net income 2018 33 279 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,19%
P/E ratio 2018 11,63
P/E ratio 2019 10,62
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,67x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,98x
Capitalization 386 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 46,0  HKD
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ying Xin Gao Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Si Qing Chen Chairman
Xiangqun Zhong Chief Operating Officer
Yang Sui Chief Financial Officer
Beng Seng Koh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOC HONG KONG (HOLDINGS) LTD-7.70%49 262
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.13%381 460
BANK OF AMERICA2.10%303 343
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.39%271 315
WELLS FARGO-9.79%263 587
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.41%226 069
