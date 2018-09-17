BOC Hong Kong : Completion of Tender Offer and Redemption of Notes by Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COMPLETION OF TENDER OFFER AND REDEMPTION OF NOTES

BY BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) LIMITED

Reference is made to the announcements made by the Company dated 30 August 2018 and 12 September 2018 in relation to the launch of the Tender Offer by BOCHK and the determination of the Tender Consideration and results of the Tender Offer respectively.

The Board wishes to announce the completion and settlement of the Tender Offer on 14 September 2018, pursuant to which U.S.$876,749,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes were redeemed and cancelled by BOCHK. U.S.$1,623,251,000 of the aggregate principal amount of Notes remain outstanding.

For details, please refer to the notice issued by BOCHK on 17 September 2018 on the Stock Exchange in relation to the settlement of the Tender Offer.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following terms have the meanings set forth below unless the context requires otherwise:

"Board" the board of Directors "BOCHK" Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong and an authorized institution under the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong). BOCHK is the principal subsidiary of the Company and is wholly-owned by the Company "Directors" the directors of the Company "Holder" each person who is shown in the records of the Depository Trust Company as a holder of Notes "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Notes" the U.S.$2,500,000,000 5.55% Subordinated Notes due 2020 (Rule 144A CUSIP 061199 AA3; Rule 144A ISIN US061199AA35; Regulation S CUSIP: Y1391C AJ0; Regulation S ISIN: USY1391CAJ00) issued by BOCHK "PRC" the People's Republic of China, for the purposes of this announcement, excluding Hong Kong, Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Tender Offer" the invitation by BOCHK to Holders of the Notes to tender their Notes for purchase by BOCHK for cash "United States" United States of America "US$" U.S. dollar(s), the lawful currency of the United States

