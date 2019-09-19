Log in
BOC HONG KONG (HOLDINGS) LTD

(2388)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/18
27.4 HKD   -0.36%
04:57aBOC HONG KONG : Interest rates remain unchanged
PU
09/17Hong Kong digital banks launch faces delay due to protests - sources
RE
09/17Hong Kong digital banks launch faces delay due to protests - sources
RE
BOC Hong Kong : Interest rates remain unchanged

09/19/2019 | 04:57am EDT

19 September 2019

Interest rates remain unchanged

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited announces that its Hong Kong Dollar prime rate and savings deposit rate will remain unchangedat 5.125% p.a. and 0.125% p.a. respectively. Under the tiered interest rate structure for Hong Kong Dollar savings accounts, the following ratesNote will apply

Daily Account Balance (HKD)

Interest Rate (p.a.)

$3,000 or above

0.125%

Below $3,000

0%

Bonus Scheme: Daily account balance at HKD1,000,000 or above will enjoy an additional bonus rate of 0.01% p.a.

Note: The aforementioned Hong Kong Dollar savings deposit rates are applicable to personal customers only. For savings deposit rates applicable to non-personal customers such as corporates, please refer to www.bochk.com.

- End -

About Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited ("BOCHK") is a leading commercial banking group in Hong Kong with strong market positions in all major businesses. We have the most extensive local branch network and diverse service platforms in Hong Kong, including approximately 200 branches, more than 280 automated banking centres, efficient e-channels of over 1,000 self-service machines, as well as Internet and Mobile Banking services. We offer a comprehensive range of financial, investment and wealth management services to personal, corporate and institutional customers. To implement the overseas development strategy of BOC Group, we strive to drive our regional development by expanding our business in the Southeast Asian region. Our branches and subsidiaries have been extended to Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei, with the provision of professional and high-quality financial services to local customers. We will also expedite our development into a top-class,full-service and internationalised regional bank.

BOCHK is one of the three note-issuing banks and the sole clearing bank for Renminbi ("RMB") business in Hong Kong. With our strong RMB franchise, we are the first choice of customers in this business. Through the deep collaboration with our parent bank, BOC, we provide a full range of high- quality cross-border services to multinationals, cross-border customers, mainland enterprises going global, central banks and super-sovereign organisations.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, BOCHK's holding company, is one of the largest listed companies on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with stock code "2388" and ADR OTC Symbol "BHKLY".

Disclaimer

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 08:56:12 UTC
