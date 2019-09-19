BOC Hong Kong : Interest rates remain unchanged

19 September 2019

Interest rates remain unchanged

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited announces that its Hong Kong Dollar prime rate and savings deposit rate will remain unchangedat 5.125% p.a. and 0.125% p.a. respectively. Under the tiered interest rate structure for Hong Kong Dollar savings accounts, the following ratesNote will apply：

Daily Account Balance (HKD) Interest Rate (p.a.) $3,000 or above 0.125% Below $3,000 0%

Bonus Scheme: Daily account balance at HKD1,000,000 or above will enjoy an additional bonus rate of 0.01% p.a.

Note: The aforementioned Hong Kong Dollar savings deposit rates are applicable to personal customers only. For savings deposit rates applicable to non-personal customers such as corporates, please refer to www.bochk.com.

