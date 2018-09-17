Log in
BOC Hong Kong : Issuance of U.S.$3,000,000,000 Undated Non-cumulative Subordinated Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities under the Medium Term Note Programme by Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

09/17/2018 | 03:03am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the Company making the offer, its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

ISSUANCE OF U.S.$3,000,000,000

UNDATED NON-CUMULATIVE SUBORDINATED ADDITIONAL TIER 1

CAPITAL SECURITIES UNDER

THE U.S.$ 15,000,000,000 MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

BY BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) LIMITED

Reference is made to the announcement made by the Company dated 30 August 2018 in relation to the update of the Programme.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 14 September 2018, BOCHK issued US$3,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of Capital Securities to Professional Investors (as defined in the Notice). The issuance of the Capital Securities is a drawdown under BOCHK's updated Programme. The Capital Securities carry an initial rate of distribution of 5.9 per cent. per annum. They are perpetual securities in respect of which there is no fixed redemption date.

For details, please refer to the notice issued by BOCHK on 17 September 2018 (the "Notice", Stock Code: 5163) on the Stock Exchange in relation to the application to the Stock Exchange for the listing of and permission to deal in the Capital Securities.

The Capital Securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities law of any other jurisdiction. They may only be offered and sold in the United States to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act provided by Rule 144A or outside the United States to persons that are not U.S. Persons as defined under Regulation S of the Securities Act and in accordance with any other applicable laws.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following terms have the meanings set forth below unless the context requires otherwise:

"Board"

the board of Directors

"BOCHK"

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, a company

incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong and an

authorized institution under the Banking Ordinance

(Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong). BOCHK is the

principal subsidiary of the Company and is wholly-owned

by the Company

"Capital Securities"

the undated non-cumulative subordinated additional tier 1

capital securities to be offered and issued by BOCHK to

professional investors under the Programme

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, for the purposes of this

announcement, excluding Hong Kong, Macau Special

Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

"Programme"

the U.S.$15,000,000,000 medium term note programme

established by BOCHK on 2 September 2011

"Rule 144A"

Rule 144A under the Securities Act

"Securities Act"

U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"United States"

United States of America

"U.S.$"

U.S. dollar(s), the lawful currency of the United States

Hong Kong, 17 September 2018

By Order of the Board

LUO Nan Company Secretary

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. CHEN Siqing* (Chairman), Mr. GAO Yingxin (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive), Mr. LIU Qiang*, Mr. LIN Jingzhen*, Mr. LI Jiuzhong, Madam CHENG Eva**, Dr. CHOI Koon Shum**, Mr. KOH Beng Seng** and Mr. TUNG Savio Wai-Hok**.

* Non-executive Directors ** Independent Non-executive Directors

Disclaimer

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 01:02:01 UTC
