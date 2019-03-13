Log in
BOC Hong Kong : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

03/13/2019 | 08:44pm EDT

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company are set out below:

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Chen Siqing (Chairman) Mr. Liu Liange (Vice Chairman) Mr. Lin Jingzhen

Executive Directors

Mr. Gao Yingxin (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive) Mr. Li Jiuzhong

Independent Non-executive Directors Mdm. Cheng Eva

Dr. Choi Koon Shum Mr. Koh Beng Seng

Mr. Law Yee Kwan Quinn Mr. Tung Savio Wai-Hok

The Board has established four standing Board Committees. The table below provides membership information of these Board Committees on which certain Board members serve:

Board

Committees

Directors

Audit Committee

Nomination and Remuneration

Committee

Risk Committee

Strategy and

Budget Committee

Mr. Chen Siqing

M

Mr. Liu Liange

C

Mr. Gao Yingxin

M

Mr. Lin Jingzhen

M

Mdm. Cheng Eva

M

M

Dr. Choi Koon Shum

M

C

Mr. Koh Beng Seng

M

M

C

Mr. Law Yee Kwan Quinn

M

M

Mr. Tung Savio Wai-Hok

C

M

M

M

Notes:

  • C Chairman of the relevant Board Committees

  • M Member of the relevant Board Committees

  • 13 March 2019

Disclaimer

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 00:43:04 UTC
