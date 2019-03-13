BOC Hong Kong : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The members of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company are set out below:
Non-executive Directors
Mr. Chen Siqing (Chairman) Mr. Liu Liange (Vice Chairman) Mr. Lin Jingzhen
Executive Directors
Mr. Gao Yingxin (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive) Mr. Li Jiuzhong
Independent Non-executive Directors Mdm. Cheng Eva
Dr. Choi Koon Shum Mr. Koh Beng Seng
Mr. Law Yee Kwan Quinn Mr. Tung Savio Wai-Hok
The Board has established four standing Board Committees. The table below provides membership information of these Board Committees on which certain Board members serve:
|
Board
Committees
Directors
|
Audit Committee
|
Nomination and Remuneration
Committee
|
Risk Committee
|
Strategy and
Budget Committee
|
Mr. Chen Siqing
|
M
|
Mr. Liu Liange
|
C
|
Mr. Gao Yingxin
|
M
|
Mr. Lin Jingzhen
|
M
|
Mdm. Cheng Eva
|
M
|
M
|
Dr. Choi Koon Shum
|
M
|
C
|
Mr. Koh Beng Seng
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
Mr. Law Yee Kwan Quinn
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. Tung Savio Wai-Hok
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
M
Notes:
Disclaimer
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 00:43:04 UTC