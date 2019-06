BOC Hong Kong : Notice of BOCHK branch services

13 June 2019

Notice of BOCHK branch services

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited ("BOCHK") would like to notify its customers and the general public that the following branch has suspended services until further notice:

United Centre Branch: Shop 1021, United Centre, 95 Queensway, Hong Kong

To access BOCHK's banking services, customers are advised to visit other branches in the nearby district or use Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, Phone Banking or ATMs. For enquiry, please call BOCHK's Customer Service Hotline at (852) 3988 2388.

