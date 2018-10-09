BOC Hong Kong : Notice on system maintenance

9 October 2018

Notice on system maintenance

Bank of China (Hong Kong) ("BOCHK") is committed to providing quality services to customers. To enhance our services, we will conduct system maintenance from 00:30am to 07:00am on 14 October 2018 (Sunday) (Hong Kong Time). During this period, the following services will be temporarily suspended. These include Internet Banking (Hong Kong and Brunei), Phone Banking, Mobile Banking, Mobile Application, Automated Teller Machines and other self-service machines, Faster Payment System, WeChat Official Account, BOCHK Website, etc. We advise customers to make necessary arrangements in advance and appreciate the kind understanding of customers.

For customer enquiry, please call our Customer Service Hotline (852) 3988 2388.

