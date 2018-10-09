Log in
BOC Hong Kong : Notice on system maintenance

10/09/2018 | 06:38am CEST

9 October 2018

Notice on system maintenance

Bank of China (Hong Kong) ("BOCHK") is committed to providing quality services to customers. To enhance our services, we will conduct system maintenance from 00:30am to 07:00am on 14 October 2018 (Sunday) (Hong Kong Time). During this period, the following services will be temporarily suspended. These include Internet Banking (Hong Kong and Brunei), Phone Banking, Mobile Banking, Mobile Application, Automated Teller Machines and other self-service machines, Faster Payment System, WeChat Official Account, BOCHK Website, etc. We advise customers to make necessary arrangements in advance and appreciate the kind understanding of customers.

For customer enquiry, please call our Customer Service Hotline (852) 3988 2388.

- End -

About Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited ("BOCHK") is a leading commercial banking group in Hong Kong with strong market positions in all major businesses. We have the most extensive local branch network and diverse service platforms in Hong Kong, including approximately 200 branches, more than 250 automated banking centres, efficient e-channels of over 1,000 self-service machines, as well as Internet and Mobile Banking services. We offer a comprehensive range of financial, investment and wealth management services to personal, corporate and institutional customers. To implement the overseas development strategy of BOC Group, we strive to drive our regional development by expanding our business in the Southeast Asian region. Our branches and subsidiaries have been extended to Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia and Brunei, with the provision of professional and high-quality financial services to local customers. We will also expedite our development into a top-class, full-service and internationalised regional bank.

BOCHK is one of the three note-issuing banks and the sole clearing bank for Renminbi ("RMB") business in Hong Kong. With our strong RMB franchise, we are the first choice of customers in this business. Through the deep collaboration with our parent bank, BOC, we provide a full range of high-quality cross-border services to multinationals, cross-border customers, mainland enterprises going global, central banks and super-sovereign organisations.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, BOCHK's holding company, is one of the largest listed companies on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with stock code "2388" and ADR OTC Symbol "BHKLY".

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 04:37:04 UTC
