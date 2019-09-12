Log in
BOC Hong Kong : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered Holders - Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report

09/12/2019

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

（於香港註冊成立之有限公司）

Stock Code 股份代號2388

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

13 September 2019

Dear Non-registered HolderNote,

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited ("BOCHK")

- Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report

The English and Chinese versions of 2019 Interim Report of BOCHK are now available in the "Investor Relations" section of BOCHK's website at www.bochk.comand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you want to receive printed version of future corporate communications to be issued by BOCHK including but not limited to, the annual reports and accounts, interim reports, notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and proxy forms, please complete the Request Form overleaf and return it to BOCHK c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited ("BOCHK's Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no postage stamp is necessary if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp), or by hand delivery to BOCHK's Registrar at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. You may also send a scanned copy of the Request Form duly completed and signed to BOCHK's Registrar via email to bochk.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from BOCHK's website at www.bochk.comor HKEx's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call BOCHK's enquiry hotline at (852) 2846 2700 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited

Luo Nan

Company Secretary

Note: This letter is addressed to non-registered holders of BOCHK ("Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified BOCHK from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive corporate communications of BOCHK). If you have sold or transferred your shares in BOCHK, please disregard this letter and the Request Form overleaf.

敬啟者：

中銀香港（控股）有限公司（「中銀香港」）

  • 2019年中期業績報告的刊發通知

中銀香港2019年中期業績報告的中、英文版本現已上載於中銀香港網站(www.bochk.com「投資者關係」一節及香港交易及結算所有限公司（「香港) 交易所」）網站(www.hkexnews.hk)

倘若閣下欲收取中銀香港日後將會刊發的公司通訊文件的印刷本，包括但不限於年報及賬目、中期報告、會議通告、上市文件、通函及代表委任 表格，請填妥在本函背面的要求表格，並使用該要求表格底部隨附的郵寄標籤寄回中銀香港經香港中央證券登記有限公司（「中銀香港過戶處」（）如 在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）或以專人交付位於香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓的中銀香港過戶處。閣下亦 可把已填妥及簽署的要求表格的掃描副本以電郵方式傳送至 bochk.ecom@computershare.com.hk。該要求表格亦可於中銀香港網站 (www.bochk.com)或香港交易所網站(www.hkexnews.hk)內下載。

如閣下對本函件內容有任何疑問，請致電中銀香港查詢熱線(852) 2846 2700，辦公時間為星期一至五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午6時 正。

此致

各位非登記持有人附註

代表

中銀香港（控股）有限公司 公司秘書

羅楠

謹啟

2019913

附註： 此函件乃向中銀香港的非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向中銀香港發出通 知，希望收到中銀香港公司通訊文件）發出。如果閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有的中銀香港股份，則無須理會本函件及背面所附要求表格。

Non-registered Holder's information (English Name and Address)

非登記持有人資料（英文姓名及地址）

Request Form

要求表格

To: BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited ("BOCHK")

致：中銀香港（控股）有限公司（「中銀香港」）

(Stock Code: 2388)

（股份代號：2388

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東183

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

合和中心17M

I/We would like to receive printed version of the corporate communications of BOCHK ("Corporate Communications")Note 1 in the manner as indicated below:

本人╱吾等希望以下列方式收取中銀香港公司通訊文件的印刷版本（「公司通訊文件」）附註1

(Please tick ONLY ONE boxNote 2)

（請以「」號選擇一項附註2

to receive the printed English versiononly; or 只收取英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese versiononly; or 只收取中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions. 收取英文及中文印刷本

Contact telephone number(s):

Signature(s) :

聯絡電話號碼：

簽名：

Date:

日期：

Notes 附註：

1. Corporate Communications refer to any document issued or to be issued by BOCHK for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the annual report and accounts; (b) the interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and

  1. a proxy form.

公司通訊文件指中銀香港發出或將予發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括（但不限於）：(a)年報及賬目；(b)中期報告；(c)會議 通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

  1. Please tick only one box on this Request Form. Any Request Form with more than one box ticked, with no box ticked, with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    在本要求表格只可選擇一項。如在本要求表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本要求表格將會作廢。
  2. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  3. This Request Form is addressed to non-registered holders of BOCHK ("Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified BOCHK from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications).
    此要求表格乃向中銀香港的非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向中銀香港發出 通知，希望收到中銀香港公司通訊）發出。
  4. The above instructions will apply to the Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify BOCHK c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at any time ceased to have shareholdings in BOCHK.
    上述指示將適用於將發送予閣下的所有公司通訊文件，直至閣下通知中銀香港經香港中央證券登記有限公司另外的安排或任何時候停止持有中銀香港的股份。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions given on this Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本要求表格上的額外指示，中銀香港將不予處理。

閣下寄回此要求表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

to return this Request Form to us.

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

No postage stamp is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

香港 Hong Kong

BOCH-13092019-1(0)

Disclaimer

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
