BOC Hong Kong : Question & Answer Session immediately after the Annual General Meeting held on 16 May 2019

virtual bank jointly formed by BOCHK and its partners. He remarked that the emergence of virtual banking is fulfilling the demand of and riding on the development of new internet era. Virtual banking aims to provide services through new channels with new products targeting new customer demand, and stands to fill the gap of underserved areas under traditional banking business, and therefore will be complementary to each other.

Aside from BOCHK, shareholders of virtual bank Livi include also the internet firm Jingdong Digits, and the Jardine Matheson Group which runs strong retail networks both in Hong Kong and Asia-Pacific. Ecological cooperation is established upon each of their own strengths in the respective fields. It is strongly believed that Livi will have unique advantages in the space of virtual banking, bringing in new business opportunities. Solid progress has been made in various aspects thus far.

2. A shareholder enquired on BOCHK's development and strategic planning regarding the Belt and Road Initiative.

Chief Executive Gao Yingxin pointed out that BOC Group has been striving to craft the financial artery along the Belt and Road. BOCHK is the major flagship of BOC in the overseas market, while also serving as the latter's syndicated loan center in the Asia- Pacific region. In this regard, BOCHK is playing a major role in two aspects, first, its business presence has already expanded to 9 ASEAN countries, which are all key regions in the Belt and Road, and second, it can also act as a financing platform for important Belt and Road projects within the Group. In the meantime, BOCHK also provides other basic financial services, such as assisting clients in interest rate risk control and understanding local culture, as well as pairing them up with suitable business partners. Chief Executive Gao added that Belt and Road has become major sources of business and income for BOCHK's overseas market.

3. A shareholder expressed that BOCHK has been maintaining a relatively high loan growth in the past few years and asked if it is sustainable in the context of the intense trade war between US and China.

Chief Executive Gao Yingxin stated that US-China trade war has already undermined the global economic prospects, and inevitably impacted BOCHK's clients and businesses to a certain extent. In terms of customer and business structures as a whole, the relevant impacts however are still within manageable range. Though loan demand in Hong Kong market shrank in the first quarter of 2019, BOCHK's loan growth remained