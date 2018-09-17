BOC Hong Kong : Settlement of the Tender Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All and Redemption and Cancellation of the U.S.$2,500,000,000 5.55 per cent. Subordinated Notes due 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

NOTICE ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the Hong Kong)

(as the "Company")

Settlement of the

Tender Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All and

Redemption and Cancellation of the

U.S.$2,500,000,000 5.55 per cent. Subordinated Notes due 2020 (Rule 144A CUSIP:061199 AA3, Rule 144A ISIN: US061199AA35, Regulation S CUSIP: Y1391C AJ0 and Regulation S ISIN: USY1391CAJ00)

(the "Notes")

(Stock code: 4316)

Reference is made to the notices by the Company dated 30 August 2018 and 12 September 2018 relating to the Offer (the "Notices"). Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Notices.

The Company hereby announces that payment of the Tender Consideration plus Accrued Interest for all Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase by the Company has been made on 14 September 2018.

Pursuant to the settlement of the Offer, U.S.$876,749,000 in principal amount of Notes were purchased and redeemed by the Company on 14 September 2018 and cancelled pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Notes. U.S.$1,623,251,000 of the aggregate principal amount of Notes remain outstanding.

17 September 2018

As at the date of this notice, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. CHEN Siqing* (Chairman), Mr. GAO Yingxin (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive), Mr. LIU Qiang*, Mr. LIN Jingzhen*, Mr. LI Jiuzhong, Madam CHENG Eva**, Dr. CHOI Koon Shum**, Mr. KOH Beng Seng** and Mr. TUNG Savio Wai-Hok**.

* Non-executive Directors ** Independent Non-executive Directors