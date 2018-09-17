Log in
BOC HONG KONG (HOLDINGS) LTD
BOC Hong Kong : Settlement of the Tender Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All and Redemption and Cancellation of the U.S.$2,500,000,000 5.55 per cent. Subordinated Notes due 2020

09/17/2018 | 03:03am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

This notice is for information purposes only, and does not constitute an invitation or solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

NOTICE ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the Hong Kong)

(as the "Company")

Settlement of the

Tender Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All and

Redemption and Cancellation of the

U.S.$2,500,000,000 5.55 per cent. Subordinated Notes due 2020 (Rule 144A CUSIP:061199 AA3, Rule 144A ISIN: US061199AA35, Regulation S CUSIP: Y1391C AJ0 and Regulation S ISIN: USY1391CAJ00)

(the "Notes")

(Stock code: 4316)

Reference is made to the notices by the Company dated 30 August 2018 and 12 September 2018 relating to the Offer (the "Notices"). Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Notices.

The Company hereby announces that payment of the Tender Consideration plus Accrued Interest for all Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase by the Company has been made on 14 September 2018.

Pursuant to the settlement of the Offer, U.S.$876,749,000 in principal amount of Notes were purchased and redeemed by the Company on 14 September 2018 and cancelled pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Notes. U.S.$1,623,251,000 of the aggregate principal amount of Notes remain outstanding.

17 September 2018

As at the date of this notice, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. CHEN Siqing* (Chairman), Mr. GAO Yingxin (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive), Mr. LIU Qiang*, Mr. LIN Jingzhen*, Mr. LI Jiuzhong, Madam CHENG Eva**, Dr. CHOI Koon Shum**, Mr. KOH Beng Seng** and Mr. TUNG Savio Wai-Hok**.

* Non-executive Directors ** Independent Non-executive Directors

Disclaimer

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 01:02:01 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 57 896 M
EBIT 2018 42 703 M
Net income 2018 33 279 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,19%
P/E ratio 2018 11,63
P/E ratio 2019 10,62
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,67x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,98x
Capitalization 386 B
Managers
NameTitle
Ying Xin Gao Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Si Qing Chen Chairman
Xiangqun Zhong Chief Operating Officer
Yang Sui Chief Financial Officer
Beng Seng Koh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOC HONG KONG (HOLDINGS) LTD-7.70%49 262
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.13%381 460
BANK OF AMERICA2.10%303 343
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.39%271 315
WELLS FARGO-9.79%263 587
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.41%226 069
