BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd    2388

BOC HONG KONG (HOLDINGS) LTD (2388)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BOC Hong Kong : Statement on Fraudulent Website

08/14/2018 | 05:31am CEST

14 August 2018

Statement on Fraudulent Website

Bank of China (Hong Kong) ("BOCHK") wishes to alert customers and the general public to the following fraudulent website:

http: //darkomoraitov.com/hkk/jsession/display/prelogon/authetication/log-on/cn.htm

With the design similar to the official Internet Banking login page of BOCHK, the fraudulent website intends to steal customers' personal data, such as Internet Banking account number, login password and the one-time password sent to customer's mobile phone. BOCHK declares that we have no connection with the fraudulent website. Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Hong Kong Police Force.

Under no circumstances would BOCHK send out e-mails or SMS messages embedded with hyperlinks directing to the logon page of its Internet Banking, or call customers asking them to call back or log into any website/Mobile Banking for system upgrade, or to provide or verify their personal information (including their passwords).

Below are the screenshots of the fraudulent website:

When conducting transactions through electronic channels, customers are advised to type the website address of BOCHK (www.bochk.com) into the browser address bar, or download the BOCHK Mobile Application from official App stores or trustworthy sources, for access to their Internet Banking or Mobile Banking accounts. Customers should not access such accounts or provide their personal information (including their passwords) through any hyperlinks, QR Codes or attachments embedded in e-mails or from websites. For security information of our electronic banking services, please browse www.bochk.com/en/security.html.

Anyone who has logged into the aforesaid fraudulent websites and provided his or her personal information should immediately call BOCHK Customer Service Hotline (852) 3988 2388 (press 4, 1 and 1 after language selection).

- End -

About Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited ("BOCHK") is a leading commercial banking group in Hong Kong with strong market positions in all major businesses. We have the most extensive local branch network and diverse service platforms in Hong Kong, including approximately 200 branches, more than 250 automated banking centres, efficient e-channels of over 1,000 self-service machines, as well as Internet and Mobile Banking services. We offer a comprehensive range of financial, investment and wealth management services to personal, corporate and institutional customers. To implement the overseas development strategy of BOC Group, we strive to drive our regional development by expanding our business in the Southeast Asian region. Our branches and subsidiaries have been extended to Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Brunei, Vietnam and the Philippines, with the provision of professional and high-quality financial services to local customers. We will also expedite our development into a top-class, full-service and internationalised regional bank.

BOCHK is one of the three note-issuing banks and the sole clearing bank for Renminbi ("RMB") business in Hong Kong. With our strong RMB franchise, we are the first choice of customers in this business. Through the deep collaboration with our parent bank, BOC, we provide a full range of high-quality cross-border services to multinationals, cross-border customers, Mainland enterprises going global, central banks and super-sovereign organisations.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, BOCHK's holding company, is one of the largest listed companies on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with stock code "2388" and ADR OTC Symbol "BHKLY".

Disclaimer

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 03:30:02 UTC
