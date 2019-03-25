BOC Hong Kong : Statement on Fraudulent Website

25 March 2019

Statement on Fraudulent Website

Bank of China (Hong Kong) ("BOCHK") wishes to alert customers and the general public to the following fraudulent website:

https: //www.bochsonline.com/en/home.html

The fraudulent website intends to steal customers' personal data, such as Account Number and Access Code. BOCHK declares that it has no connection with the fraudulent website. Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Hong Kong Police Force.

Under no circumstances would BOCHK send out e-mails or SMS messages embedded with hyperlinks directing to the logon page of its Internet Banking, or call customers asking them to call back or log into any website/Mobile Banking for system upgrade, or to provide or verify their personal information (including their passwords).

When conducting transactions through electronic channels, customers are advised to type the website address of BOCHK (www.bochk.com) into the browser address bar, or download the BOCHK Mobile Application from official App stores or trustworthy sources, for access to their Internet Banking or Mobile Banking accounts. Customers should not access such accounts or provide their personal information (including their passwords) through any hyperlinks, QR Codes or attachments embedded in e-mails or from websites. For security information of our electronic banking services, please browse www.bochk.com/en/security.html.

Anyone who has logged into the aforesaid fraudulent website and provided his or her personal information should immediately call BOCHK Customer Service Hotline (852) 3988 2388 (press 4, 1 and 1 after language selection).

Below are the screenshots of the fraudulent website:

- End -

