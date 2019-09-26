Log in
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd    2388

BOC HONG KONG (HOLDINGS) LTD

(2388)
  Report  
09/25
26.7 HKD   -0.56%
BOC Hong Kong : Statement on Fraudulent Website

09/26/2019

26 September 2019

Statement on Fraudulent Website

Bank of China (Hong Kong) ("BOCHK") would like to alert its customers and the general public to the following fraudulent website:

https: //greasyspoon.info/bochk/authorized/AAAAJjwv8YQUcEhZcwAADsBAACx/en.htm

The fraudulent website intends to steal customers' data, such as internet banking number / user name, internet banking password, mobile phone number and one time password. BOCHK declares that it has no connection with the fraudulent website. Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Hong Kong Police Force.

When conducting transactions through electronic channels, customers are advised to access their Internet Banking or Mobile Banking accounts by typing the website address of BOCHK (www.bochk.com) directly into the browser address bar, or through the BOCHK Mobile Application downloaded from official App stores or reliable sources. Customers should not access such accounts or provide personal information (including passwords) through hyperlinks, QR codes or attachments embedded in e-mails or on websites. For more security information about BOCHK's electronic banking services, please visit www.bochk.com/en/security.html.

Anyone who has logged into the aforesaid fraudulent website and provided customer information should immediately contact BOCHK Customer Service Hotline at (852) 3988 2388 (press 4, 1 and 1 after language selection).

Below are the screenshots of the fraudulent website (English Only):

About Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited ("BOCHK") is a leading commercial banking group in Hong Kong with strong market positions in all major businesses. We have the most extensive local branch network and diverse service platforms in Hong Kong, including approximately 200 branches, more than 280 automated banking centres, efficient e-channels of over 1,000 self-service machines, as well as Internet and Mobile Banking services. We offer a comprehensive range of financial, investment and wealth management services to personal, corporate and institutional customers. To implement the overseas development strategy of BOC Group, we strive to drive our regional development by expanding our business in the Southeast Asian region. Our branches and subsidiaries have been extended to Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei, with the provision of professional and high-quality financial services to local customers. We will also expedite our development into a top-class,full-service and internationalised regional bank.

BOCHK is one of the three note-issuing banks and the sole clearing bank for Renminbi ("RMB") business in Hong Kong. With our strong RMB franchise, we are the first choice of customers in this business. Through the deep collaboration with our parent bank, BOC, we provide a full range of highquality cross-border services to multinationals, cross-border customers, mainland enterprises going global, central banks and super-sovereign organisations.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, BOCHK's holding company, is one of the largest listed companies on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, with stock code "2388" and ADR OTC Symbol "BHKLY".

Disclaimer

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 10:22:02 UTC
