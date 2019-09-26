BOC Hong Kong : Statement on Fraudulent Website

26 September 2019

Statement on Fraudulent Website

Bank of China (Hong Kong) ("BOCHK") would like to alert its customers and the general public to the following fraudulent website:

https: //greasyspoon.info/bochk/authorized/AAAAJjwv8YQUcEhZcwAADsBAACx/en.htm

The fraudulent website intends to steal customers' data, such as internet banking number / user name, internet banking password, mobile phone number and one time password. BOCHK declares that it has no connection with the fraudulent website. Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Hong Kong Police Force.

When conducting transactions through electronic channels, customers are advised to access their Internet Banking or Mobile Banking accounts by typing the website address of BOCHK (www.bochk.com) directly into the browser address bar, or through the BOCHK Mobile Application downloaded from official App stores or reliable sources. Customers should not access such accounts or provide personal information (including passwords) through hyperlinks, QR codes or attachments embedded in e-mails or on websites. For more security information about BOCHK's electronic banking services, please visit www.bochk.com/en/security.html.

Anyone who has logged into the aforesaid fraudulent website and provided customer information should immediately contact BOCHK Customer Service Hotline at (852) 3988 2388 (press 4, 1 and 1 after language selection).

