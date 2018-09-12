Notice by Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited: Determination of Tender Consideration and Results of Tender Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All of the U.S.$2,500,000,000 5.55 per cent. Subordinated Notes due 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

This notice is for information purposes only, and does not constitute an invitation or solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

NOTICE ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the Hong Kong)

(as the "Company")

Determination of Tender Consideration and Results of Tender Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All of the U.S.$2,500,000,000 5.55 per cent. Subordinated Notes due 2020 (Rule 144A CUSIP:061199 AA3, Rule 144A ISIN: US061199AA35, Regulation S CUSIP: Y1391C AJ0 and Regulation S ISIN: USY1391CAJ00)

(the "Notes")

(Stock code: 4316)

Reference is made to the notice by the Company dated 30 August 2018 relating to the Offer (the "Notice"). Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Notice.

Determination of the Tender Consideration

The Company hereby announces that the Tender Consideration, determined by reference to a Fixed Spread of 35 basis points for the Notes over the Reference Yield at 10:00 a.m., New York City time on 11 September 2018, will be U.S.$1,033.62 for each U.S.$1,000 in principal amount of Notes.

Expiration and Results of the Offer

The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on 11 September 2018. The Company accordingly announces that it has accepted for purchase U.S.$876,749,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes. Tender instructions representing U.S.$65,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes were received under the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Company further announces that the General Conditions and the Financing Condition have been satisfied or waived and accordingly, the Settlement Date of the Offer is expected to be on or about 14 September 2018, when payment of the Tender Consideration plus Accrued Interest for all Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase by the Company will be made.

Further Details

The terms of the Offer are more fully described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. For additional information regarding the conditions of the Offer, please refer to the Tender Offer Memorandum and its related documents.

The Company has appointed Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. as the Dealer Managers and D.F. King Limited as the Information and Tender Agent with respect to the Offer.

Copies of the Tender Offer Memorandum and its related documents may be found on the website of the Offer or may be requested from the Information and Tender Agent at:

Phone: +44 20 7920 9700 (London) +852 3953 7231 (Hong Kong) +1 212 269 5550 (New York) Email: bochk@dfkingltd.com Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/bochk/

Any questions or requests for assistance concerning the Offer may be directed to the Dealer Managers at:

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Address: Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5LB, United Kingdom Phone: +852 2501 2693 (Hong Kong) +44 20 7986 9000 (London) Fax: +1 212 723 6106 (New York) +44 20 7986 1842 (London) Email: liabilitymanagement.asia@citi.com

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C.

Address: 68th Floor, Cheung Kong Center, 2 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong Phone: +852 2978 2519 (Hong Kong) +44 20 7051 9460 (London) +1 212 902 8015 (New York) Fax: +852 2978 0440 Email: aej_syndicate@gs.com

12 September 2018

As at the date of this notice, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. CHEN Siqing* (Chairman), Mr. GAO Yingxin (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive), Mr. LIU Qiang*, Mr. LIN Jingzhen*, Mr. LI Jiuzhong, Madam CHENG Eva**, Dr. CHOI Koon Shum**, Mr. KOH Beng Seng** and Mr. TUNG Savio Wai-Hok**.

* Non-executive Directors ** Independent Non-executive Directors