Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd    2388   HK2388011192

BOC HONG KONG (HOLDINGS) LTD (2388)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Notice by Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited: Determination of Tender Consideration and Results of Tender Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All of the U.S.$2,500,000,000 5.55 per cent. Subordinated Notes due 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 02:32am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

This notice is for information purposes only, and does not constitute an invitation or solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

NOTICE ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the Hong Kong)

(as the "Company")

Determination of Tender Consideration and Results of Tender Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and All of the U.S.$2,500,000,000 5.55 per cent. Subordinated Notes due 2020 (Rule 144A CUSIP:061199 AA3, Rule 144A ISIN: US061199AA35, Regulation S CUSIP: Y1391C AJ0 and Regulation S ISIN: USY1391CAJ00)

(the "Notes")

(Stock code: 4316)

Reference is made to the notice by the Company dated 30 August 2018 relating to the Offer (the "Notice"). Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Notice.

Determination of the Tender Consideration

The Company hereby announces that the Tender Consideration, determined by reference to a Fixed Spread of 35 basis points for the Notes over the Reference Yield at 10:00 a.m., New York City time on 11 September 2018, will be U.S.$1,033.62 for each U.S.$1,000 in principal amount of Notes.

Expiration and Results of the Offer

The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on 11 September 2018. The Company accordingly announces that it has accepted for purchase U.S.$876,749,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes. Tender instructions representing U.S.$65,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes were received under the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Company further announces that the General Conditions and the Financing Condition have been satisfied or waived and accordingly, the Settlement Date of the Offer is expected to be on or about 14 September 2018, when payment of the Tender Consideration plus Accrued Interest for all Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase by the Company will be made.

Further Details

The terms of the Offer are more fully described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. For additional information regarding the conditions of the Offer, please refer to the Tender Offer Memorandum and its related documents.

The Company has appointed Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. as the Dealer Managers and D.F. King Limited as the Information and Tender Agent with respect to the Offer.

Copies of the Tender Offer Memorandum and its related documents may be found on the website of the Offer or may be requested from the Information and Tender Agent at:

Phone:

+44 20 7920 9700 (London)

+852 3953 7231 (Hong Kong)

+1 212 269 5550 (New York)

Email:

bochk@dfkingltd.com

Website:

https://sites.dfkingltd.com/bochk/

Any questions or requests for assistance concerning the Offer may be directed to the Dealer Managers at:

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Address:

Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5LB, United Kingdom

Phone:

+852 2501 2693 (Hong Kong)

+44 20 7986 9000 (London)

Fax:

+1 212 723 6106 (New York)

+44 20 7986 1842 (London)

Email:

liabilitymanagement.asia@citi.com

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C.

Address:

68th Floor, Cheung Kong Center, 2 Queen's Road Central, Hong

Kong

Phone:

+852 2978 2519 (Hong Kong)

+44 20 7051 9460 (London)

+1 212 902 8015 (New York)

Fax:

+852 2978 0440

Email:

aej_syndicate@gs.com

12 September 2018

As at the date of this notice, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. CHEN Siqing* (Chairman), Mr. GAO Yingxin (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive), Mr. LIU Qiang*, Mr. LIN Jingzhen*, Mr. LI Jiuzhong, Madam CHENG Eva**, Dr. CHOI Koon Shum**, Mr. KOH Beng Seng** and Mr. TUNG Savio Wai-Hok**.

* Non-executive Directors ** Independent Non-executive Directors

Disclaimer

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 00:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOC HONG KONG (HOLDINGS) L
02:32aBOC HONG KONG : Results of Tender Offer by Bank Of China (Hong Kong) Limited
PU
02:32aNOTICE BY BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) : Determination of Tender Consideration and..
PU
08/30BOC HONG KONG : Launch of Tender Offer to Purchase Notes by Bank of China (Hong ..
PU
08/30ANNOUNCEMENT BY BANK OF CHINA (HONG : Tender Offer to Purchase for Cash Any and..
PU
08/30BOC HONG KONG : Update of Medium Term Note Programme by Bank of China (Hong Kong..
PU
08/30ANNOUNCEMENT BY BANK OF CHINA (HONG : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange o..
PU
08/29BOC HONG KONG : Webcast of Interim Results Announcement
PU
08/29JACK MA : Asian Markets Mostly Gain; Nikkei, Kospi Extend Lengthy Win Streaks
DJ
08/28BOC HONG KONG : BOCHK achieved 17.7% year-on-year growth in profit attributable ..
PU
08/28BOC HONG KONG : 1st Half Net Profit From Continuing Operations Up 17.7%
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/02BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd. ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 57 840 M
EBIT 2018 42 703 M
Net income 2018 33 164 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,24%
P/E ratio 2018 11,49
P/E ratio 2019 10,47
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,58x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,89x
Capitalization 381 B
Chart BOC HONG KONG (HOLDINGS) LTD
Duration : Period :
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOC HONG KONG (HOLDINGS) L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 46,1  HKD
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ying Xin Gao Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Si Qing Chen Chairman
Xiangqun Zhong Chief Operating Officer
Yang Sui Chief Financial Officer
Beng Seng Koh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOC HONG KONG (HOLDINGS) LTD-9.85%48 501
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.33%382 166
BANK OF AMERICA4.54%307 838
WELLS FARGO-5.29%276 735
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.87%270 909
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.80%224 609
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.