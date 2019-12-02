BOCOM International : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS PROVISION OF LOANS 0 12/02/2019 | 07:25am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. BOCOM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED (incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 3329) DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS PROVISION OF LOANS PROVISION OF LOANS On 2 December 2019 (after trading hours), the Company, the Other Lenders, the Guarantor, the Arranger, the Agent and the Security Trustee entered into Facility Agreement A with Customer A pursuant to which the Lenders agreed to provide to Customer A Loan A in the principal amount of US$50,000,000, of which up to US$30,000,000 is to be provided by the Company. On the same day (after trading hours), the Company, the Other Lenders, the Guarantor, the Arranger, the Agent and the Security Trustee entered into Facility Agreement B with Customer B pursuant to which the Lenders agreed to provide to Customer B Loan B in the principal amount of US$50,000,000, of which up to US$30,000,000 is to be provided by the Company. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS The provision of the Loans pursuant to the Facility Agreements constitutes financial assistance provided by the Company under Rule 14.04(1)(e) of the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio in relation to the provision of each of the Loans, whether on a stand-alone basis or when aggregated, is less than 25% but more than 5%, the Loans constitute discloseable transactions for the Company and are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. - 1 - On 2 December 2019 (after trading hours), the Company, the Other Lenders, the Guarantor, the Arranger, the Agent and the Security Trustee entered into Facility Agreement A with Customer A pursuant to which the Lenders agreed to provide to Customer A Loan in the principal amount of US$50,000,000, of which up to US$30,000,000 is to be provided by the Company. On the same day (after trading hours), the Company, the Other Lenders, the Guarantor, the Arranger, the Agent and the Security Trustee entered into Facility Agreement B with Customer B pursuant to which the Lenders agreed to provide to Customer B Loan B in the principal amount of US$50,000,000, of which up to US$30,000,000 is to be provided by the Company. Internal resources of the Group will be used to fund the part of Loan A and Loan B to be provided by the Company. FACILITY AGREEMENT A The principal terms of Facility Agreement A are set out as follows: Date : 2 December 2019 Parties : 1. The Company; 2. The Other Lenders; 3. Customer A; 4. The Guarantor; 5. The Arranger; 6. The Agent; and 7. The Security Trustee. Maximum principal : US$50,000,000 amount Principal amount of : The amount actually withdrawn by Customer A, but not Loan A exceeding the maximum principal amount of Loan A. Interest rate : The interest rate of Loan A is 7% per annum, payable every six months, with the first interest period commencing on the Utilisation Date and each subsequent interest period commencing on the last day of the preceding interest period. - 2 - Repayment : The repayment date is the date which is 24 months after the Utilisation Date. Upon the request of Customer A by providing at least 30 days' written notice to the Agent prior to the repayment date, and subject to the prior written consent of the Majority Lenders and payment by Customer A of the fees specified in Facility Agreement A, the repayment date shall be extended to the date falling 12 months after the repayment date. Any repayment of Loan A by Customer A shall be made together with an adjustment amount calculated in accordance with Facility Agreement A in respect of such amount of Loan A being repaid. Voluntary prepayment : Prepayment of the whole or part of the outstanding Loan A by Customer A can be made provided that it gives the Agent not less than 15 business days' (or such shorter period as the Majority Lenders may agree) prior written notice. If voluntary prepayment occurs within 12 months after the Utilisation Date, Customer A is required to pay the Agent a make whole-amount computed in accordance with Facility Agreement A. Further, any voluntary prepayment shall be made together with an adjustment amount calculated in accordance with Facility Agreement A in respect of such amount of Loan A being prepaid. Mandatory prepayment : Customer A is required to prepay the outstanding Loan A if any of the mandatory prepayment events as specified in Facility Agreement A takes place. If mandatory prepayment occurs within 12 months after the Utilisation Date, Customer A is required to pay the Agent a make whole-amount computed in accordance with Facility Agreement A. Further, any mandatory prepayment shall be made together with an adjustment amount calculated in accordance with Facility Agreement A in respect of such amount of Loan A being prepaid. Upfront fee : An upfront fee in the aggregate sum of US$1,000,000 shall be paid by Customer A to the Lenders. - 3 - Exit fee : Customer A is required to pay the Agent (for the account of the Lenders) an exit fee computed in accordance with Facility Agreement A if any of the exit events as specified in Facility Agreement A takes place. Security and guarantee : Loan A is secured by: (i) Collateral Agreement A; and (ii) Guarantee A. FACILITY AGREEMENT B The principal terms of Facility Agreement B are set out as follows: Date : 2 December 2019 Parties : 1. The Company; 2. The Other Lenders; 3. Customer B; 4. The Guarantor; 5. The Arranger; 6. The Agent; and 7. The Security Trustee. Maximum principal : US$50,000,000 amount Principal amount of : The amount actually withdrawn by Customer B, but not Loan B exceeding the maximum principal amount of Loan B. Interest rate : The interest rate of Loan B is 7% per annum, payable every six months, with the first interest period commencing on the Utilisation Date and each subsequent interest period commencing on the last day of the preceding interest period. - 4 - Repayment : The repayment date is the date which is 24 months after the Utilisation Date. Upon the request of Customer B by providing at least 30 days' written notice to the Agent prior to the repayment date, and subject to the prior written consent of the Majority Lenders and payment by Customer B of the fees specified in Facility Agreement B, the repayment date shall be extended to the date falling 12 months after the repayment date. Any repayment of Loan B by Customer B shall be made together with an adjustment amount calculated in accordance with Facility Agreement B in respect of such amount of Loan B being repaid. Voluntary prepayment : Prepayment of the whole or part of the outstanding Loan B by Customer B can be made provided that it gives the Agent not less than 15 business days' (or such shorter period as the Majority Lenders may agree) prior written notice. If voluntary prepayment occurs within 12 months after the Utilisation Date, Customer B is required to pay the Agent a make whole-amount computed in accordance with Facility Agreement B. Further, any voluntary prepayment shall be made together with an adjustment amount calculated in accordance with Facility Agreement B in respect of such amount of Loan B being prepaid. Mandatory prepayment : Customer B is required to prepay the outstanding Loan B if any of the mandatory prepayment events as specified in Facility Agreement B takes place. If mandatory prepayment occurs within 12 months after the Utilisation Date, Customer B is required to pay the Agent a make whole-amount computed in accordance with Facility Agreement B. Further, any mandatory prepayment shall be made together with an adjustment amount calculated in accordance with Facility Agreement B in respect of such amount of Loan B being prepaid. Upfront fee : An upfront fee in the aggregate sum of US$1,000,000 shall be paid by Customer B to the Lenders. - 5 - Exit fee : Customer B is required to pay the Agent (for the account of the Lenders) an exit fee computed in accordance with Facility Agreement B if any of the exit events as specified in Facility Agreement B takes place. Security and guarantee : Loan B is secured by: (iii) Collateral Agreement B; and (iv) Guarantee B. INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY AND THE GROUP The Company is a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong and is principally engaged in the business of investment holding. The Group is engaged in securities brokerage and margin financing, corporate finance and underwriting, investment and loans and asset management and advisory business. The principal activities of the Group are to carry out regulated activities under the SFO through its licensed subsidiaries. The regulated activities carried out by the Company's licensed subsidiaries include dealing in securities and futures and advising on securities and futures contracts, providing securities margin financing, advising on corporate finance and providing asset management services. INFORMATION OF CUSTOMER A, CUSTOMER B, THE OTHER LENDERS, THE GUARANTOR, THE ARRANGER, THE AGENT AND THE SECURITY TRUSTEE Customer A is a company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and is principally engaged in the business of investing. Customer B is a company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands and is principally engaged in the business of investing. Lender A is a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong and is principally engaged in the business of lending. Lender B is a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong and is principally engaged in the business of loan financing. The Arranger is a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong with limited liability and is principally engaged in the business of lending. The Agent is a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong with limited liability and is principally engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. The Guarantor is the sole shareholder of Customer A. The Guarantor, together with Ms. Chen, the sole shareholder of Customer B, are the co-founders of the Target Company. - 6 - The Security Trustee is a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong with limited liability and is principally engaged in the business of securities dealing. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquires, Customer A, Customer B, the Other Lenders, the Guarantor, the Arranger, the Agent and the Security Trustee, and their respective ultimate beneficial owner(s) (where applicable) are third parties independent of the Company and connected persons of the Company. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE PROVISION OF THE LOANS The provision of the Loans is in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group. The terms of the Facility Agreements (including their respective interest rate) were arrived at by the parties thereto after arm's length negotiations, with reference to prevailing commercial practice and the amount of the Loans. Having considered the financial background of Customer A and Customer B and the interest income to be received by the Group from Customer A and Customer B, the Directors consider that the terms of the Facility Agreements are fair and reasonable and the provision of the Loans is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS The provision of the Loans pursuant to the Facility Agreements constitutes financial assistance provided by the Company under Rule 14.04(1)(e) of the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio in relation to the provision of each of the Loans, whether on a stand-alone basis or when aggregated, is less than 25% but more than 5%, the Loans constitute discloseable transactions for the Company and are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. - 7 - DEFINITIONS In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the following meanings: "Agent" CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited "Arranger" CMB International Finance Limited "Board" the board of Directors "Collateral Agreement A" the collateral agreement dated 2 December 2019 entered into between Customer A (as chargor) and the Security Trustee (as security trustee for the secured parties therein) in relation to the charge of certain shares in the Target Company held by Customer A "Collateral Agreement B" the collateral agreement dated 2 December 2019 entered into between Customer B (as chargor) and the Security Trustee (as security trustee for the secured parties therein) in relation to the charge of certain shares in the Target Company held by Customer B "Company" BOCOM International Holdings Company Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, the issued shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 3329) "connected person" has the same meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Customer A" Xima Holdings Limited "Customer B" Touch Sound Limited "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "Facility Agreement A" the facility agreement entered into among the Company, Customer A, the Other Lenders, the Guarantor, the Arranger, the Agent and the Security Trustee on 2 December 2019 in relation to the provision of Loan A - 8 - "Facility Agreement B" the facility agreement entered into among the Company, Customer B, the Other Lenders, the Guarantor, the Arranger, the Agent and the Security Trustee on 2 December 2019 in relation to the provision of Loan B "Facility Agreements" Facility Agreement A and Facility Agreement B "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "Guarantee A" the personal guarantee dated 2 December 2019 granted by the Guarantor in favour of the Security Trustee in connection with Loan A "Guarantee B" the personal guarantee dated 2 December 2019 granted by the Guarantor in favour of the Security Trustee in connection with Loan B "Guarantor" Mr. Yu Jianjun 余建軍 "Lender A" a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong with limited liability "Lender B" a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong with limited liability "Lenders" the Company, Lender A and Lender B "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "Loan A" the loan in the principal amount of up to US$50,000,000 under Facility Agreement A "Loan B" the loan in the principal amount of up to US$50,000,000 under Facility Agreement B "Loans" Loan A and Loan B "Majority Lenders" a Lender or Lenders who provide more than a specified percentage of Loan A or Loan B, as the case may be "Ms. Chen" Ms. Chen Yu Xin 陳宇昕 - 9 - "Other Lenders" Lender A and Lender B "percentage ratio" has the same meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Security Trustee" CMB International Securities Limited "SFO" the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of the ordinary shares of the Company "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "subsidiary(ies)" has the same meaning as ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Target Company" a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability "US$" the lawful currency of the United States of America "Utilisation Date" the date on which Loan A is utilised by Customer A pursuant to Facility Agreement A or the date on which Loan B is utilised by Customer B pursuant to Facility Agreement B, as the case may be "%" per cent. By Order of the Board BOCOM International Holdings Company Limited YI Li Joint Company Secretary Hong Kong, 2 December 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. TAN Yueheng and Mr. CHENG Chuange as Executive Directors; Mr. WANG Yijun, Ms. LIN Zhihong and Mr. SHOU Fugang as Non-executive Directors; Mr. TSE Yung Hoi, Mr. MA Ning and Mr. LIN Zhijun as Independent Non-executive Directors. - 10 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BOCOM International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 12:24:04 UTC 0 Latest news on BOCOM INTERNATIONAL HOLDIN 07:25a BOCOM INTERNATIONAL : Discloseable transactions provision of loans PU 11/06 BOCOM INTERNATIONAL : List of directors and their roles and functions PU 11/01 BOCOM INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securties .. PU 10/28 BOCOM INTERNATIONAL : Resignation of executive director and president PU 10/11 BOCOM INTERNATIONAL : Discloseable transaction in relation to subscription of bo.. PU 10/11 BOCOM INTERNATIONAL : Discloseable transaction in relation to subscription of bo.. PU 08/30 BOCOM INTERNATIONAL : China's banks face earnings squeeze due to rate reform, tr.. AQ 06/14 UBS Economist Put on Leave After 'Chinese Pig' Comment DJ 06/14 UBS Economist's 'Chinese Pig' Comment Hits a Nerve -- Update DJ 04/18 BOCOM INTERNATIONAL : Int'l to form investment fund partnership AQ