Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bodycote plc    BOY   GB00B3FLWH99

BODYCOTE PLC

(BOY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/27 12:29:58 pm
543 GBp   -8.12%
12:21pBODYCOTE PLC : - Annual Financial Report
PR
03/23BODYCOTE PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/23BODYCOTE PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BODYCOTE PLC : - Annual Financial Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 12:21pm EDT

Annual Financial Report announcement
 
Bodycote Group plc
 
                                                                                                                                    27 March 2020
 
Annual Report and Accounts
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, Bodycote Group plc (the "Company") confirms that a copy of the following document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do.

 
 1.  Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019;                                     
 2.  Notice of availability;                                                                                                         
 
 
The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be available on the Company's website at www.bodycote.com from today.
 
 

U. Ball:  Springwood Court, Macclesfield, SK10 2XF  Tel:  01625 505300

Bodycote plc LEI 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BODYCOTE PLC
12:21pBODYCOTE PLC : - Annual Financial Report
PR
03/23BODYCOTE PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/23BODYCOTE PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/17BODYCOTE PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/16BODYCOTE PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/13BODYCOTE PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
02/20BODYCOTE PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
02/04BODYCOTE PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
01/08BODYCOTE PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
2019BODYCOTE PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group