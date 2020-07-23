BODYCOTE PLC : - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

23 July 2020

Bodycote plc (“Bodycote”)

Directorate Change – Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Bodycote plc, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Kevin Boyd as Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 September 2020.

Kevin is a senior finance executive with an engineering and manufacturing sector background, with extensive listed plc experience, bringing a strong combination of financial, strategic and multi-organisational expertise. He is currently the Chief Financial Officer of global engineering group Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc and has indicated his intention to retire from this role before the end of 2020. Kevin was previously Group Finance Director for Oxford Instruments plc, and prior to that, Group Finance Director of Radstone Technology plc. Kevin is a Chartered Engineer, a Chartered Accountant and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Institution of Engineering and Technology

Information required under LR9.6.13R

Kevin Boyd is currently an executive director of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange and a Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair of EMIS Group plc, an AIM listed company. He was also an executive director of Oxford Instruments plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, from August 2006 to April 2016. There are no other publicly listed companies in which Mr Boyd has held directorships in the last five years.

No further information is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13

About Bodycote

With more than 180 locations in 23 countries, Bodycote is the world’s largest provider of thermal processing services. Through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP), Bodycote improves the properties of metals and alloys, extending the life of vital components for a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defence, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation. Customers in all of these industries have entrusted their products to Bodycote’s care for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.bodycote.com.

