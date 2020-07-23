Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bodycote plc    BOY   GB00B3FLWH99

BODYCOTE PLC

(BOY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/22 11:35:11 am
598 GBX   -1.48%
02:11aBODYCOTE PLC : - Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PR
07/07BODYCOTE PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
06/05BODYCOTE PLC : - Dividend Waiver
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BODYCOTE PLC : - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 02:11am EDT

23 July 2020

Bodycote plc (“Bodycote”)

Directorate Change – Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Bodycote plc, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Kevin Boyd as Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 September 2020.

Kevin is a senior finance executive with an engineering and manufacturing sector background, with extensive listed plc experience, bringing a strong combination of financial, strategic and multi-organisational expertise. He is currently the Chief Financial Officer of global engineering group Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc and has indicated his intention to retire from this role before the end of 2020. Kevin was previously Group Finance Director for Oxford Instruments plc, and prior to that, Group Finance Director of Radstone Technology plc. Kevin is a Chartered Engineer, a Chartered Accountant and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Institution of Engineering and Technology

Information required under LR9.6.13R

Kevin Boyd is currently an executive director of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange and a Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair of EMIS Group plc, an AIM listed company.  He was also an executive director of Oxford Instruments plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, from August 2006 to April 2016. There are no other publicly listed companies in which Mr Boyd has held directorships in the last five years.

No further information is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13

About Bodycote

With more than 180 locations in 23 countries, Bodycote is the world’s largest provider of thermal processing services. Through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP), Bodycote improves the properties of metals and alloys, extending the life of vital components for a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defence, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation. Customers in all of these industries have entrusted their products to Bodycote’s care for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.bodycote.com.

For further information, please contact:
 

Bodycote

Stephen Harris, Chief Executive Officer

Dominique Yates, Chief Financial Officer

Michaela Yasin, Chief Marketing Officer

Tel No +44 (0)1625 505 300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel No +44 (0)203 727 1340


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BODYCOTE PLC
02:11aBODYCOTE PLC : - Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PR
07/07BODYCOTE PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
06/05BODYCOTE PLC : - Dividend Waiver
PR
05/28BODYCOTE PLC : - AGM Voting Results
PR
05/18BODYCOTE : to open new Illinois heat treatment facility
PU
05/07BODYCOTE PLC : - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares
PR
04/23BODYCOTE PLC : - 2019 Dividend and AGM
PR
04/23BODYCOTE PLC : - Notice of AGM and AGM details
PR
04/06BODYCOTE : completes acquisition of Ellison Surface Technologies
PU
03/27BODYCOTE PLC : - Annual Financial Report
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group