MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bodycote PLC    BOY   GB00B3FLWH99

BODYCOTE PLC (BOY)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/11 05:30:00 pm
799 GBp   +0.63%
BODYCOTE PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/11/2018 | 05:44pm CEST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities  /  person closely associated
a) Name ANNE C. QUINN
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status   NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BODYCOTE PLC
b) LEI 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		  ORDINARY SHARES OF 17  3/11p



 GB00B3FLWH99
b) Nature of the transaction PURCHASE OF SHARES
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£8.039 10,000
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
e) Date of the transaction 2018-10-11
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© PRNewswire 2018
