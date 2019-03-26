Log in
BODYCOTE PLC

(BOY)
BODYCOTE PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/26/2019 | 10:35am EDT

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities  /  person closely associated
a) Name 1. STEPHEN HARRIS
2. DOMINIQUE YATES
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status   1. CHIEF EXECUTIVE
  2. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BODYCOTE PLC
b) LEI 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		  ORDINARY SHARES OF 17  3/11p



 GB00B3FLWH99
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 2019 share award under the 2016 Bodycote Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£8.23 (grant price) 1.  115,232
2.    83,144
d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price
198,376

NIL
e) Date of the transaction 2019-03-26
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

© PRNewswire 2019
