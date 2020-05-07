Log in
BODYCOTE PLC

(BOY)
BODYCOTE PLC : - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

05/07/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

BODYCOTE PLC (the “Company”)
 
                                                                                                                                                7 May 2020
 
 

Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.

A copy of the Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at  https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism .

Enquiries

U. Ball, Group Company Secretary, T:  01625 505300


© PRNewswire 2020
