BODYCOTE PLC : - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

BODYCOTE PLC (the “Company”)



7 May 2020





Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.

A copy of the Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism .

