Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bodycote plc    BOY   GB00B3FLWH99

BODYCOTE PLC

(BOY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 06/05 09:42:01 am
713.5 GBX   +10.71%
09:28aBODYCOTE PLC : - Dividend Waiver
PR
05/28BODYCOTE PLC : - AGM Voting Results
PR
05/18BODYCOTE : to open new Illinois heat treatment facility
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BODYCOTE PLC : - Dividend Waiver

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 09:28am EDT

BODYCOTE PLC (the “Company”)
 
                                                                                                                                                5 June 2020
 
 

Dividend Waiver

Following the passing of Resolution 17 at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 28 May 2020, and as described in detail in the explanatory notes to the Notice of Annual General Meeting published on 23 April 2020, the Company confirms that it has entered into:

  • a deed of release in favour of the Company's shareholders; and

  • a deed of release in favour of past and present Directors of the Company (being related parties of the Company for the purposes of the Listing Rules and which deed constitutes a smaller related party transaction under LR.11.1.10R of the Listing Rules).

Enquiries

U. Ball, Group Company Secretary, T:  01625 505300


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BODYCOTE PLC
09:28aBODYCOTE PLC : - Dividend Waiver
PR
05/28BODYCOTE PLC : - AGM Voting Results
PR
05/18BODYCOTE : to open new Illinois heat treatment facility
PU
05/07BODYCOTE PLC : - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares
PR
04/23BODYCOTE PLC : - 2019 Dividend and AGM
PR
04/23BODYCOTE PLC : - Notice of AGM and AGM details
PR
04/06BODYCOTE : completes acquisition of Ellison Surface Technologies
PU
03/27BODYCOTE PLC : - Annual Financial Report
PR
03/23BODYCOTE PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/23BODYCOTE PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group