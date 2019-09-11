Log in
BODYCOTE PLC    BOY   GB00B3FLWH99

BODYCOTE PLC

(BOY)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/11 09:51:50 am
758.25 GBp   +3.37%
09:29aBODYCOTE PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
07/09LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 250 stumbles as Brexit worries bite; Ocado shines
RE
04/24BODYCOTE PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BODYCOTE PLC : - Holding(s) in Company

0
09/11/2019 | 09:29am EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: Bodycote plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name Aggregate of Standard Life Aberdeen plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Edinburgh, Scotland
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 10/09/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11/09/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 12.93 0.00 12.93 191,456,172
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 12.98 0.00 12.98

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B3FLWH99 N/A 24,748,705 N/A 12.93
SUBTOTAL 8. A 24,748,705 12.93
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
Exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2








 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Standard Life Aberdeen plc
Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited
Standard Life Investments Limited 9.75 0.00 9.75
Standard Life Aberdeen plc
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited
Standard Life Aberdeen plc
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
Aberdeen Asset Investment Group Limited
Aberdeen Asset Investments Limited
Standard Life Aberdeen plc
Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited
Ignis Asset Management Limited
Ignis Investment Services Limited
Standard Life Aberdeen plc
Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited
Aberdeen Standard Capital Limited

   

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
11. Additional informationxvi

In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

This disclosure is to reflect the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited (“SLIHL”) increased above a notifiable threshold due to trading on 10 September 2019. SLIHL now effectively holds the delegated voting rights to 10.01% of the shares in Bodycote plc. Prior to this crossing, SLIHL effectively held 9.99% of the delegated voting rights.

   

Place of completion Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Date of completion 11/09/2019

© PRNewswire 2019
