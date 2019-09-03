Log in
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD

(000725)
BOE Technology : Trade war dents Chinese company profits, portfolio inflows

09/03/2019
Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Some Chinese business sectors reported solid first half earnings, though a substantial fall in industrial profits and in tepid overseas investment inflows into China's stock markets show fallout from the protracted trade war with the United States.

Foreign portfolio inflows into stocks in the world's second largest economy have slowed dramatically. Stocks exposed to overseas markets and a weaker yuan have seen sustained selling while companies in the consumer and technology sectors have seen share prices rise as Beijing boosts domestic consumption and seeks technological independence.

Foreign inflows decreased significantly amid trade tensions

Inflows in January-August via the Stock Connect scheme with Hong Kong were about 120 billion yuan (13.78 billion pounds). That topped the year-earlier number, but was a fraction of the 600 billion yuan of 2019 inflows the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) expressed hope for at beginning of the year.

Global index provider MSCI is quadrupling the weighting of Chinese mainland shares in its global benchmarks this year, while FTSE Russell began adding China A-shares to its main emerging markets index in June.

But industrial profits have slowed since 2018's second half as economic growth slipped to a near 30-year low.

China's industrial profits under pressure as economy cools

Shares in machinery, electronics and home appliances firms, seen as vulnerable to trade tensions given their reliance on overseas markets, have been under selling pressure.

BOE Technology is an example. The OLED display panel maker, which saw first-half profits plunge 44%, said it faced extremely severe challenges due to trade frictions and an industry downturn.

As the trade war pushed the yuan <CNY=CFSX> to an 11-year low, it hurt companies sensitive to currency moves, including real estate firms and airlines. The CSI300 real estate index <.CSI000952> dropped 7.1% in August as a weakening yuan made the property market less desirable for foreign investors.

China's yuan weakens past 7 per dollar

Major airlines posted losses in the first half, as a softer yuan ate into their profits, given their large amounts of dollar-denominated debt.

Airlines, developers and machinery firms underperform amid trade tensions

Consumer firms were among China's better performing sectors as Beijing rolled out measures to stimulate China’s domestic consumption. Market bellwether Kweichow Moutai, a famous liquor maker, reported 27% profit growth.

To offset effects of the trade war, Chinese policymakers rolled out measures including tax cuts and lower reserve requirements for banks, which were pushed to lend to smaller companies.

China's consumer stocks outperform as Beijing spurs domestic demand

Tech firms, in focus after the United States imposed restrictions on major Chinese tech giants including Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL], got a boost from China's continued push for technological independence, in particular the newly launched STAR Market board which is modelled after Nasdaq.

Leading tech firms, in particular those in the 5G industry chain, posted robust first half profit growth.

China's tech sector shines as Beijing pushes for tech self-sufficiency

(This story corrects some some data in the chart on industrial profits)

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Richard Borsuk)

By Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD End-of-day quote.
KWEICHOW MOUTAI -0.28% 1138.76 End-of-day quote.93.56%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 116 B
EBIT 2019 4 093 M
Net income 2019 2 434 M
Debt 2019 102 B
Yield 2019 0,63%
P/E ratio 2019 46,7x
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,98x
EV / Sales2020 1,70x
Capitalization 128 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3,56  CNY
Last Close Price 3,72  CNY
Spread / Highest target 34,4%
Spread / Average Target -4,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Shun Chen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dong Sheng Wang Chairman
Xiao Dong Liu COO, Executive Director & Executive Vice President
Yun Sun Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Tong Guanshan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD17 655
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%9 460
AISINOCO. LTD-6.68%5 561
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%4 835
SYNNEX CORPORATION3.67%4 281
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%1 944
