BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD

(000725)
Samsung Display considers suspending output at South Korean LCD plant

08/15/2019 | 09:48pm EDT
The logo of Samsung Electronics is pictured at the company's factory in Tijuana

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean panel maker Samsung Display said on Friday it is considering suspending one of its liquid crystal display (LCD) production lines at home due to a supply glut.

Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, currently operates two LCD production lines in South Korea and one in China.

"Samsung Display has been adjusting the production output and facility operation due to oversupply and worsening profitability, and we are still considering the suspension of the line, but nothing has been decided," the company said in a statement.

Rising competition from Chinese rivals, a shift to more advanced OLED (organic light emitting diode) panels and slowing demand for smartphones have led to falling offtake and weak prices of LCD panels for South Korean display makers.

Samsung Display's cross-town rival LG Display Co Ltd converted one of its LCD production lines to an OLED (organic light emitting diode) production line, a path that Samsung Display may also take, Park added.

LG Display is also considering various scenarios for its remaining LCD production line in South Korea, said LG Display Chief Financial Officer Suh Dong-hee at an earnings briefing last month.

Prices for LG Display's main product, 50-inch TV LCDs, slid as much as 7.5% in April-June versus the same period last year, data from WitsView, which is part of research provider TrendForce, showed.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD End-of-day quote.
LG DISPLAY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 115 B
EBIT 2019 5 402 M
Net income 2019 4 183 M
Debt 2019 81 709 M
Yield 2019 0,64%
P/E ratio 2019 32,5x
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,86x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
Capitalization 133 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3,53  CNY
Last Close Price 3,85  CNY
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target -8,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Shun Chen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dong Sheng Wang Chairman
Xiao Dong Liu COO, Executive Director & Executive Vice President
Yun Sun Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Tong Guanshan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD18 969
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%10 131
AISINOCO. LTD-9.74%5 455
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC.--.--%4 768
SYNNEX CORPORATION-0.19%4 121
CHICONY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%2 096
