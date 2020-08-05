Log in
BOE Varitronix : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

08/05/2020 | 04:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BOE VARITRONIX LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 710)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

TO THE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

Reference is made to the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report") of BOE Varitronix Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") published on 27 April 2020. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those set out in the 2019 Annual Report.

In addition to the information provided in the 2019 Annual Report, the Board of the Company would like to provide further information in relation to the other operating expenses.

Other operating expenses for the year included:

2019

2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Amortisation of intangible assets

702

385

Auditors' remuneration

3,635

3,684

Bank charges

1,343

1,519

Building management fees

5,671

6,517

Factory consumables, cleaning and security service

expenses

13,046

14,332

Freight charges

40,439

63,095

Insurance and quality assurance expenses

4,502

3,084

Legal and professional fees

10,230

9,798

Office expenses

4,867

6,926

Other taxes, surcharges and duties

15,957

15,159

Repair and maintenance

15,120

16,819

Sales, marketing and commission expenses

22,421

10,542

Subcontracting fees

64,621

82,657

Total minimum lease payments previously classified as

operating leases under HKAS 17

-

12,281

Travelling and entertainment expenses

13,521

17,177

Utilities expenses

48,914

60,399

Miscellaneous expenses

6,649

5,709

271,638

330,083

Save as disclosed in this announcement, the remaining contents of the 2019 Annual Report remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

BOE Varitronix Limited

Gao Wenbao

Chairman

Hong Kong, dated 5 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine Directors, of whom Mr. Gao Wenbao, Ms. Ko Wing Yan, Samantha and Mr. Su Ning are executive Directors, Mr. Shao Xibin, Mr. Jin Hao and Ms. Zhang Shujun are non-executive Directors, and Mr. Fung, Yuk Kan Peter, Mr. Chu, Howard Ho Hwa and Mr. Hou Ziqiang are independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

BOE Varitronix Limited published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 08:46:17 UTC
