BOE Varitronix : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BOE VARITRONIX LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 710)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

TO THE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

Reference is made to the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report") of BOE Varitronix Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") published on 27 April 2020. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those set out in the 2019 Annual Report.

In addition to the information provided in the 2019 Annual Report, the Board of the Company would like to provide further information in relation to the other operating expenses.