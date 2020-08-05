BOE Varitronix : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT
08/05/2020 | 04:47am EDT
BOE VARITRONIX LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 710)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT
TO THE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT
Reference is made to the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report") of BOE Varitronix Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") published on 27 April 2020. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those set out in the 2019 Annual Report.
In addition to the information provided in the 2019 Annual Report, the Board of the Company would like to provide further information in relation to the other operating expenses.
Other operating expenses for the year included:
2019
2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
Amortisation of intangible assets
702
385
Auditors' remuneration
3,635
3,684
Bank charges
1,343
1,519
Building management fees
5,671
6,517
Factory consumables, cleaning and security service
expenses
13,046
14,332
Freight charges
40,439
63,095
Insurance and quality assurance expenses
4,502
3,084
Legal and professional fees
10,230
9,798
Office expenses
4,867
6,926
Other taxes, surcharges and duties
15,957
15,159
Repair and maintenance
15,120
16,819
Sales, marketing and commission expenses
22,421
10,542
Subcontracting fees
64,621
82,657
Total minimum lease payments previously classified as
operating leases under HKAS 17
-
12,281
Travelling and entertainment expenses
13,521
17,177
Utilities expenses
48,914
60,399
Miscellaneous expenses
6,649
5,709
271,638
330,083
Save as disclosed in this announcement, the remaining contents of the 2019 Annual Report remain unchanged.
By Order of the Board
BOE Varitronix Limited
Gao Wenbao
Chairman
Hong Kong, dated 5 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine Directors, of whom Mr. Gao Wenbao, Ms. Ko Wing Yan, Samantha and Mr. Su Ning are executive Directors, Mr. Shao Xibin, Mr. Jin Hao and Ms. Zhang Shujun are non-executive Directors, and Mr. Fung, Yuk Kan Peter, Mr. Chu, Howard Ho Hwa and Mr. Hou Ziqiang are independent non-executive Directors.
