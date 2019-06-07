3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against The Boeing Company

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds The Boeing
Company (NYSE: BA) (“Boeing”) investors that a securities fraud class
action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or
otherwise acquired Boeing securities between January 8, 2019 and
March 21, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
REMINDER: Investors who purchased Boeing securities during the
Class Period may, no later than June 10, 2019,
seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.
For additional information or to learn how to participate in this
litigation please visit www.ktmc.com/boeing-ba-securities-class-action.
According to the complaint, Boeing, together with its subsidiaries, is
one of the world’s major aerospace firms. It is organized based on the
products and services it offers and operates in four reportable
segments: (a) Commercial Airplanes (“BCA”); (b) Defense, Space &
Security; (c) Global Services; and (d) Boeing Capital. The BCA segment
develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides
fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry
worldwide. On October 29, 2018, shortly after takeoff, Lion Air Flight
610 crashed, killing all aboard. Then, on March 10, 2019, shortly after
takeoff, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed, killing all aboard. The
airplanes that crashed were Boeing 737 MAX jets.
The Class Period commences on January 8, 2019, when the defendants
issued a press release entitled, “Boeing Sets New Airplane Delivery
Records, Expands Order Backlog, Delivered 806 commercial jets in 2018
with record-setting fourth quarter, Won nearly 900 net orders valued at
$143.7 billion after finalizing more than 200 orders in December, 737
MAX family surpassed 5,000 orders; 777 family exceeded 2,000 orders.”
The complaint alleges that, following the crash of Ethiopian Airlines
Flight 302, on March 11, 2019, Ethiopian Airlines grounded its 737 MAX
8. Similarly, the China Civil Aviation Administration grounded the 737
MAX 8. Following this news, the price of Boeing shares fell $47.13 per
share, or 11.2%, during the two trading days ended March 12, 2019.
Since then, the 737 MAX series aircraft has been grounded by every
country and is no longer permitted to fly. In addition, the U.S.
Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General, the U.S.
Department of Justice, and the FBI reportedly opened investigations into
the Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) certification process and
into safety-review processes.
On March 21, 2019, The New York Times reported in an article entitled,
“Doomed Boeing Jets Lacked 2 Safety Features That Company Sold Only as
Extras”, that Boeing has hidden from investors, pilots and passengers,
that because of the safety compromised, Boeing created two new safety
features that it sold as “extras” or “optional features” to keep costs
down. Following this news, the price of Boeing shares fell $10.53 per
share, or about 3%, on March 22, 2019.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants
misled investors about the sustainability of Boeing’s core operation –
the BCA – by touting its growth prospects and profitability, raising
guidance, and maintaining that the 737 MAX was the safest airplane to
fly the skies. Boeing made these statements all while concealing the
full extent of safety problems caused by the placement of larger engines
on the 737 MAX that changed the handling characteristics of the 737 MAX
from previous models. The complaint further alleges that Boeing hid from
investors and passengers that it prepared its own reports and statements
to the FAA certifying its planes as safe to fly and that these
statements and reports were undermined by Boeing’s conflicts of interest
in having been delegated authority by the FAA to examine, test, and help
certify its own planes and to provide the safety analysis for the 737
MAX. Boeing also hid the fact that Boeing withheld necessary safety
features from the Boeing 737 MAX unless airlines purchased them as
“extras” or “optional features” in order to keep the price down.
Investors who wish to discuss this securities fraud class action lawsuit
and their legal options are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer
& Check, LLP (James Maro, Jr., Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888)
299-7706 (toll free) or at info@ktmc.com.
Boeing investors may, no later
than June 10, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead
plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer &
Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an
absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts
on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to
be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the
class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members,
and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your
ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of
whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and
federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud,
breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal
law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate
governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of
institutional and individual investors from the United States and around
the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers
(private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government
and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this
action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more
information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005007/en/